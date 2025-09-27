WNBA Suspends Lynx Head Coach For Playoff Game After All-Time Meltdown

The Minnesota Lynx finished the season atop the WNBA standings, but they’re fighting for their playoff lives in the league semifinals.

And they’ll have to do it without their head coach.

In the waning minutes of a Game 3 loss to the Phoenix Mercury, Lynx skipper Cheryl Reeve went beyond irate and lambasted an official for not calling a foul. Super-woke guard Napheesa Collier had her pocket picked by Alyssa Thomas, and she fell to the ground after their knees collided.

Reeve thought this was a foul, which led to her rant. It was so bad, it made the late Bobby Knight look like a pacifist.

What’s so confusing about this rant is that it’s clearly not a foul. Thomas knocked the ball free without hitting Collier. Any contact after is not her fault.

Heck, even the NBA officials — who have their own X account — said as much when assessing the play.

But logic and sound reasoning did not stop Reeve from continuing to empty her mag on officiating, saying that the WNBA needs a changing of the guard at that position in her postgame presser.

"I want to call for a change of leadership at the league level when it comes to officiating," adding that the bad officiating was "f—ing malpractice."

In the least surprising move of the season, the WNBA suspended Reeve for Game 4.

I get it's rough seeing your best player go down, but you can’t be that much of an idiot. The Lynx need their coach in a crucial situation like this, but Reeve needs not to act like a spoiled child being told no.

She needs to get her emotions in check. Good news for her is that she’ll have time to do it Sunday when she watches her team play from her hotel room.