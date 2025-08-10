WNBA Sex-Toy Toss Sparks CNN Debate Over Homophobia and Sexism

I know the whole "that wasn't on my bingo card" thing is super overplayed, but it's applicable here. I definitely didn't have CNN anchor Jessica Dean starting a segment by saying "The WNBA is cracking down on dildos being thrown onto the court during games" on my 2025 bingo card. Having a guest then call the sex-toy tossing "homophobic" is much more on brand, however.

Dean introduced a Saturday morning segment on the show Table for Five with that exact line—and a completely straight face. And they say journalism is dead!

What a time to be alive, huh?

You already know what’s coming next, but even if you didn’t read the headline, you could probably guess where this CNN segment was headed.

I must be entirely honest: I never made the connection between sex toys and the WNBA having a disproportionate number of gay players. Seriously. Maybe that makes me naive, or dumb, but I didn't give it a single thought until Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve started lecturing the media about the "sexualization of women" and a left-wing rag took her comments and expanded them to include the prevalence of lesbians in the WNBA.

Maybe that's on me, but I think people like this woman on CNN are drawing more attention to that angle and, in doing so, are making it out to be something it's not. Plus, the alleged reason this started in the first place had nothing to do with the WNBA or its players at all. It was a choreographed stunt to increase the value and visibility of a "meme coin" cryptocurrency, apparently.

Still, left-wing commentators aren't going to pass up an opportunity to start throwing around their favorite buzzwords like "homophobia," "sexism," "misogyny," etc. The most shocking part about Allison's comments isn't that she called the sex-toy tossing "sexist" and "homophobic." Rather, the shocking part is that she didn't attempt to weave racism into the discussion. Talk about practicing restraint!