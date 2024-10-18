WNBA Race Bullies Love Sabrina Ionescu Because She's White -- And Is A Woke Activist: Bobby Burack

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu is the face of the 2024 WNBA Finals. Her signature moment came in Game 3 when she hit a game-winning 3-pointer to put the Liberty up 2-1 over the Minnesota Lynx.

The WNBA media is fond of Ionescu. So are the players. Ionescu has received notable praise from the likes of Jemele Hill, David Dennis Jr, Chiney Ogwumike, and Monica McNutt – the race bullies who routinely fan the flames of the WNBA's culture war.

"In other news, Sabrina Ionescu tapping into all of her super powers has been a huge story this playoffs. Always been a fantastic player, but there’s an edge to her this playoffs that speaks to how badly she wants to get over the hump. She has been MARVELOUS all year, but especially in this playoffs," Hill posted on X. "This is why you love the journey."

Hill's fondness for Ionescu might surprise some viewers. After all, Ionescu is both straight and white, the two features that made Caitlin Clark the lead antagonist of the WNBA this season.

But it shouldn't surprise anyone.

We published an article in June explaining that the issue that black WNBA players and commentators have with Clark is not just her skin color and sexual orientation. Their issue is also that she has thus far refused to apologize for those two qualities.

Former ESPN host Bomani Jones accidentally explained how white derangement syndrome (WDS), from which he suffers, works last year.

"White people are not always racial biases, but you can never be 100 percent sure [one is not]," said Jones while discussing if white privilege plays a role in MVP voting.

According to Jones, black people should consider white people racist by default – until they prove otherwise. For example, Bomani admits he is close friends with blogger Spencer Hall, an avowed liberal white man.

Apply that same logic to the WNBA.

The David Dennises, Jemele Hills and Angel Reeses celebrated Cameron Brink, the attractive and white second-overall pick from the WNBA Draft, before suffering a season-ending knee injury in the summer.

No wonder.

Brink apologized for her "white privilege" before the start of the season:

"I could go way deeper into this, but I would just say growing the fan base to support all types of players. I will acknowledge there’s a privilege for the younger white players of the league," Brink said.



Likewise, the WNBA mean girls admire white women Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird, two of the league's leading advocates for the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020 following George Floyd's death.

It also helps that Bird recently chatted with Woke Queen Megan Rapinoe (her wife) and called Clark a "pawn" for the racists.

"Racism has been impacting the WNBA well before this year," Bird told Rapinoe. "This is not a new thing. In that way, I think Caitlin is being used as a pawn. Caitlin didn't bring racism to the WNBA. This has been happening. And that, I think, has been a shock for all of us. That other people are surprised by this. We've been trying to tell you."

Put simply, if you are not black or a lesbian in the WNBA, you had better use your platform to let everyone know you have fully succumbed to the Marxian worldview that the success of any straight white person comes at the expense of a so-called marginalized group.

Sabrina Ionescu has done that, repeatedly.

In 2020, Ionescu stated that people "are being murdered based on the color of their skin." She specified that she stands with her "black brothers and sisters" every day because "BLACK LIVES MATTER."

Huh?

Who is murdering people for being black? Unfortunately, Ionescu never explained.

Earlier this month, Ionescu criticized the WNBA league office for not standing up to the supposed racism black players face more often.

"The league should’ve taken a stance a long time ago when this happened and not waited for it to get this deep and this far on what’s tolerated and what’s not in our league as a fan," said Ionescu in response to WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert calling the Clark-Reese "a little of that Bird-Magic moment."

"And obviously what’s been going around, racist remarks, things that have been happening, there should be a zero tolerance policy and it shouldn’t take for us to get into the playoffs on this platform to speak on it."

By racism, Ionescu refers to tweets that black players receive after mocking Caitlin Clark on social media and cheap-shotting her on the court.

As Bomani Jones admitted, a black person can never be 100 percent sure a white person is not racist until that white person says he or she is not. Sabrina Ionescu has told her fellow WNBA sisters she is not. She is now one of them, as in, she at least claims to have the same pre-approved views on race in America.

Meanwhile, Caitlin Clark just wants to play basketball—a dream she has spent 22 years chasing. And the identity crowd abhors her for that decision.

There's a reason USA Today posted an op-ed last month shaming Clark for not endorsing a candidate (Kamala Harris) for president.

The popularity of Sabrina Ionescu inside WNBA locker rooms and within the sports media demonstrates that the goal is not to diminish Caitlin Clark's stardom. Quite the opposite. Rather, the rest of the WNBA sisterhood wants to browbeat Clark into using her transcendent platform to spread the BLM and LGBTQ agenda.

They will continue targeting her until she does.