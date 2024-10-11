DiJonai Carrington Posts Skit Mocking Poking Caitlin Clark In The Eye

Last month, Sun guard DiJonai Carrington jammed her long fingernails into Caitlin Clark's eye during a matchup in the WNBA postseason.

For months, Carrington had posted mean-spirited tweets about Clark, her fans, and white people in America. Various angles of the incident suggest Carrington poked Clark's eye on purpose.

So, while doing her job as a journalist, USA Today reporter Christine Brennan asked Carrington if she had intended to cheapshot Clark (which she had done earlier in the season).

Carrington, in her usual condensing tone, scoffed at the question – claiming she didn't even know she had struck Clark in the eye. The WNBA Players’ Association responded by calling for USA Today to discipline Brennan for asking the question.

(The WNBA union was more worried about protecting Carrington from a question than protecting Clark from getting stabbed in the eye.)

The usual suspects in the sports media used Brennan's question to further validate their season-long claim that black women are being harassed in the name of Caitlin Clark, including Elle Duncan, Jemele Hill, Chiney Ogwumike, Monica McNuttjob, and Andraya Carter.

But the narrative they perpetrate is simply not true.

In reality, players like DiJonai Carrington, Angel Reese, and Chennedy Carter have inserted themselves into the national discussion this season due to their petty—and sometimes violent—behavior toward Caitlin Clark.

Put simply, they target Clark; people online respond; and then the women cry victim and racism. Rinse and repeat.

Case in point: Carrington's latest social media bit.

This week, Carrington and her lesbian lover recorded a video mocking the incident involving Clark. In the video, Smith pokes Carrington in the eye, to which she responds, "You poked me in the eye."

Carrington follows up with a smirk, "Did you do it on purpose?"

Carrington gave Clark a black eye. She could have seriously injured her. Jamming a long nail into an eyeball is dangerous. And, again, several video angles suggest she did it on purpose.

She evidently does not feel even the slightest bit of remorse. Like Angel Reese, Carrington hopes to ride her one-sided rivalry with Clark to social media stardom.

Hating on Caitlin Clark has become an entire industry upheld by Black Twitter. And it's lucrative.

Remember that when Carrington and her media minions caterwaul over the criticism of her new little skit. She once again put herself front and center of the discussion by mocking Clark.

With that comes scrutiny.

Self-invited scrutiny does not make you a victim. Getting stabbed in the eye by a deranged mean girl makes you a victim.

