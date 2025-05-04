WNBA Preseason Game Between Mystics And Fever Looked More Like Wrestling Than Basketball

Saturday’s preseason game between the Washington Mystics and Indiana Fever was put on by the WNBA. But based on the level of physicality, it looked like it was a WWE event.

In the second quarter, Sophie Cunningham, acquired in an offseason trade involving four teams, went for a rebound. As she was coming down, Mystics rookie Kiki Iriafen grabbed her and flung her down to the ground.

Read: Caitlin Clark's A Hater, Wants Hot Teammates To Focus On Basketball & Not Tanning

Cunningham rightfully took exception to the unnecessary physicality, and so did the referees. While WNBA officials are notorious for not calling fouls with obvious contact, they assessed Iriafen a flagrant one for her actions.

But that wasn’t the end of the rough night for the Fever newcomer.

In the third quarter, Brittney Sykes pushed Cunningham to the ground after she tried to make herself available for a pass. Her teammate, DeWanna Bonner, stuck up for her and did not tolerate that treatment from Sykes.

Indiana would go on to win 79-74 in overtime .

After the game, Fever head coach Stephanie White voiced her support for Cunningham and for handling the pressure of (figuratively) stepping in the ring.

"Sophie's a dawg," White said . "She's a competitor. She's versatile. She allows us to do different things. She plays with such toughness. She's huge, and she's going to be for us all season long.

"What she brings, from an energy standpoint, she raises the level of play of everybody around her as soon as she steps foot on the floor, hell, even on the sideline. I mean, her communication, everything, she's definitely an X factor."

The two teams cross paths again on May 28 in Washington D.C. It's hard to imagine the physicality and intensity would decrease after that preseason display.