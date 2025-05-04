Caitlin Clark's A Hater, Wants Hot Teammates To Focus On Basketball & Not Tanning

Is Caitlin Clark a bad teammate? Some people are asking that question after her response to her hot Indiana Fever teammates doing a photo shoot together.

Okay, it's possible that I'm the only one asking the "is Caitlin Clark's a bad teammate" question. But that's the first thing that popped into my head when I saw this.

Here you have an innocent photo shoot between Lexie Hull and Sophie Cunningham. The two blondes happen to be tan and also happen to resemble one another.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Cunningham notices the similarities between the two guards, grabs a few of the photos from the shoot, and slaps "seeing double?" as the caption before posting it.

Cunningham likely thought nothing of it. She's making friends in the locker room and having a little fun until, out of nowhere, the face of the entire WNBA, someone whose ass she's been kissing since she was traded, shows up with a comment.

Clark wrote, "Little less tanning. A little more bball ladies."

Caitlin Clark wants less tanning out of teammates Sophie Cunningham and Lexie Hull

There was no smiley face emoji. There was no heart or kiss. Nothing. Just less tanning and more basketball. Are the claws out here? What in the world is happening in the Indiana Fever locker room?

Are the good times over for Sophie Cunningham now that she's teamed up with Caitlin Clark? Is she joking with her new teammate? A teammate who just last month announced "work hard, beach harder" with a bikini on.

Clark didn’t have to do that in the comments. She could have addressed the matter privately, to which I would hope Cunningham and Hull would respond by saying why can’t we do both?

The answer, of course, is they can. They can ball, they can tan, and they can rock the tunnel with their pregame fits. How about more tanning and more basketball?

While it's true, not everyone can drain threes from the logo consistently. It's also true that bikinis, pregame fits, and tans aren’t pulled off by everyone either.

Some have it and some don't. There's no reason to divide a locker room over it before the first game of the regular season arrives.

There's room for everyone in the WNBA.