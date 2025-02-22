WNBA MVP Who Said Caitlin Clark Is Only Marketable Because She's White Is Now Upset For The Dumbest Reason

A'ja Wilson is shocked and, quite frankly, disturbed that society still sees everything in black or white.

Now, we don't – of course – but A'ja does, which means the rest of us do. That's how this works. When you live in your own little bubble, you can convince yourself of anything.

For those who tried to block out all the WNBA stuff from last season, here's a quick refresher. A'ja, the reigning league MVP, said just last May that folks only like Caitlin Clark because she's white. Her words, not mine.

This is what she told the AP before they were banned from Air Force One!

"I think it’s a huge thing. I think a lot of people may say it’s not about black and white, but to me, it is. It really is because you can be top-notch at what you are as a black woman, but yet maybe that’s something that people don’t want to see.

"They don’t see it as marketable, so it doesn’t matter how hard I work. It doesn’t matter what we all do as black women, we’re still going to be swept underneath the rug. That’s why it boils my blood when people say it’s not about race because it is."

Yeah, the marketers in this country hate black athletes. Hate them! Tiger, LeBron, Kobe (RIP), Venus, Serena, Simon Biles, MJ, Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts, Saquon, Angel Reese (!!!) … those folks can't catch a break!

Anyway, they were dumb comments then, and they're even dumber today given A'ja's most recent interview with Time.

Let's dive in!

What a way to start the 2025 WNBA season!

"It’s powerful to me. As a black woman in the WNBA, we have our struggles in showcasing who we really are," Wilson said. "A lot of agendas get pushed on a lot of different platforms that may shadow us. You work so hard, but you still have to work 10 times harder just to be seen.

"So when we can have our counterparts speak up, it speaks volumes to me, because they’re in spaces where my path is never supposed to go. It’s crazy that we’re talking about that in 2025, but it’s real. We see those things as black women. We see where people stand up and speak for us."

My God. It's amazing, really. These people are just the best. We LOVE some good race-baiting. "It's crazy that we're talking about that in 2025."

A'ja … you brought it up! You brought it up last year when you said Caitlin Clark was only marketable because she's white, and you brought it up now! You can't tell the AP that "People may say that it’s not about black and white, but to me, it is," and then turn around and complain that we're still talking about this. That's now how it works.

I have no idea why Caitlin Clark is so popular. She was a transcendent women's college basketball player in Iowa, where there are many white folks. Spoiler alert! Did they only like her because she was white and not because she was the greatest player of all time draining 47 three-pointers again to lead the Hawkeyes to the national title game?

No clue. I assume not, but maybe.

But all the jealous WNBA has done since Caitlin burst onto the scene last year is shit on her – both on the court and off. It got so bad that Clark came out last fall and apologized for being white. I mean, what are we doing here?

And now you have A'ja Wilson, who is literally the league MVP and TIME's Woman of the Year, saying black players in the league get no recognition and that she's amazed we're still having this conversation in 2025?

Come on. What a spin. Love me some good hypocrisy to start my weekend.

Let's go have a big one.