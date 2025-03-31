WNBA Celebrates 'Trans Day Of Visibility' Which Is Hilariously Ironic

March 31 is "Trans Day of Visibility." Raise your hand if you knew that. I did not, but thankfully, the WNBA reminded me.

On a post to the league's official X account, the caption read, "Today and every year on March 31, we observe Transgender Day of Visibility. We honor the strength, courage, and resilience of transgender people and the transgender community. We see you, we stand with you, and we will continue to support you."

Then, there was a photo with the date, WNBA logo and "Trans Day of Visibility."

So, what's wrong with the WNBA posting this? Well, nothing, really. It's perfectly on-brand. The WNBA prides itself on being a radical left-wing organization that pushes left-wing talking points constantly.

Celebrating "Trans Day of Visibility" is just a signal to the rest of the radical left that they're "on the same team."

The irony, though, is that if transgender players were actually in the WNBA, they would destroy the league. Of course, that's currently not the case, so the WNBA can happily promote radical gender ideology because it doesn't affect them. At least not yet.

See, that's how it often works with left-wing policies. It's easy to promote the ideals and spend other people's money, but as soon as it actually affects the person or organization, they quickly change their tune.

Quite frankly, I hope a trans-identifying male basketball player starts dominating women's basketball and eventually makes it to the WNBA. Watch how fast the league starts backtracking on this stance.

The same is true for South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley. During last year's Final Four, she confidently expressed that trans players should be allowed in women's college basketball.

Again, easy to say when it hasn't affected her personally. Let's see what she says if/when LSU, USC or UConn brings a trans-identifying male onto their team and that player starts dunking all over Staley's female players in the NCAA Tournament.

Her position will change quickly, I'm sure.