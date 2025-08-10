Sparks All-Star Kelsey Plum's Flagrant Kick on Valkyries Player Is WNBA's Latest Trick

When the WNBA meets WWE …

All-Star WNBA guard Kelsey Plum revealed new tricks in her defensive bag, implementing a flying front-leg kick against opponents, which led to a scrum in a game against Golden State on Saturday.

Plum, the Los Angeles Sparks star, made her questionable ‘basketball move' — sticking her leg out to wipe out Veronica Burton from the Golden State Valkyries, which caused both Plum and Burton to hit the deck.

After getting tangled up with Plum, Burton jumped to her feet and stood over the Sparks guard, delivering fiery retaliation to the kick, which attracted more players to the on-court altercation. She got called for a flagrant foul on an all-around awful night for the four-time All-Star, tallying a season-low 4 points on 1-of-9 shooting.

Plum was separated from Burton by a Sparks teammate. Her ‘dirty’ move may have stemmed from LA's significant deficit in the fourth quarter, which ultimately led to a decisive 72-59 win for Golden State.

Plum, who's won a championship with the Las Vegas Aces, did not speak with the media after the loss.

The salty LA guard may be hearing from the WNBA's disciplinary offices over her new move.

Plum previously caught flak earlier this year after calling out Fever star Caitlin Clark for not wearing the proverbial ribbon during All-Star Weekend when WNBA All-Stars showed up in shirts demanding higher pay.

From flying sex toys to kung-fu kicks, the WNBA is keeping viewers at home locked in on the action.

A fourth sex toy hit the court during Tuesday's game between the Sparks and Indiana Fever in Los Angeles.

