Wisconsin Football Is A Dumpster Fire, But Simple Move Gives Fans Hope

It appears Wisconsin fans finally have a reason to buy back into the program … for the time being.

The Badgers stunned the college football world Saturday when Luke Fickell's program pulled off a shocking 13-10 upset over ranked Washington. It was the team's first win since early September.

The excitement was so over the top that the students stormed the field, despite the Huskies being only 23rd in the CFP rankings.

I guess that's what happens when a program falls off a cliff. Fans simply want to feel something other than immense pain and disappointment.

Wisconsin fans finally have hope.

Nobody on the planet has been more honest about the doom and gloom surrounding Wisconsin than myself. Nobody. And I fully recognize the impossible task the team has this week against second-ranked Indiana, which is favored by 30.5 points in Bloomington.

However, there's one clear reason why fans actually have some optimism: Freshman QB Carter Smith.

For those of you who might have missed it, I called for Fickell to play Smith in order to save his job.

It was clear before the game that Smith was going to get some snaps, but nobody knew how many. The plan changed quickly. Danny O'Niel went down with an injury and Smith was thrown into the fire.

Fans have been demanding that Smith, a three-star prospect out of Fort Myers, Fla., take over the QB job, and he didn't disappoint when he was rushed into an emergency situation against Washington for his first snaps all season.

Now, throwing of the ball was a clear issue with terrible weather conditions hammering Camp Randall. Smith finished 3 of 12 for 8 yards, no passing touchdowns and no interceptions. The best thing that can be said about the passing game is that Smith protected the ball.

However, he excelled in his total command and control of the offense. His presence injected energy not seen all season, and he went to work on the ground, rushing for 47 yards and a touchdown.

For multiple reasons, it's clear that Smith is the answer at quarterback for the Badgers. First, his legs and dual-threat abilities force the defense to make changes. Having a mobile QB in college football is a key if you want success.

Second, his redshirt can't be burned this year with just one appearance and three games remaining. It's all upside to playing him. Zero downside.

Third, it was obvious to anyone with eyes that the team responded positively to Smith. There was an immediate boost. The young man's moxie and attitude are likely the reason why.

The dual-threat passer also looks to initiate contact when he's running. Not sure if that's great for long-term health, but that's the passion and energy fans have been craving for years in Madison.

The Indiana game on Saturday might still be a bloodbath, but there is one priority for Fickell: Get Smith as many snaps as possible so there's a foundation to build on for the future. Fans are slowly buying back in, and it would be insane to squander the opportunity the team now has.

Agree? Disagree? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.