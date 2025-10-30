Wisconsin Coach Has Simple Move To Save Job, And Fans Are Begging For It

There are no easy solutions at QB for Wisconsin, but there could be a plan to win back fans.

Luke Fickell's best option to save his job and win fans back?

Make a bold move at QB.

The Badgers are in the darkest spot as a football program in my lifetime, sitting at 2-6, and it brings me great pain to acknowledge the obvious.

Wisconsin is horrible. Easily the worst team in the Big Ten, and fans remain in open revolt of the program's head coach. People can't attend a game at Camp Randall without hearing "Fire Fickell!" chants roaring down.

Yet, the man leading the Badgers has, so far, managed to remain employed. It's honestly a bit insane.

Luke Fickell needs to play Carter Smith at QB.

The reality of the situation is simple. This season for Wisconsin is over. There is no clear win left on the schedule, and a 2-10 finish is very much in the cards.

The only wins Wisconsin can find now are building blocks for the future, and that starts at QB. Let's not sugarcoat it.

Wisconsin's QB situation is a disaster of unprecedented levels. Starter Hunter Simmons, who opened the season as QB3, finished 7/21 for 86 yards and a touchdown and interception against Oregon. Beyond pathetic.

Below is a comparison of QB stats on the season:

Hunter Simmons: 46/92 passing, 469 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, five interceptions

Danny O'Neil (currently glued to the bench): 61/88 passing, five passing touchdowns, five interceptions

Billy Edwards (unlikely to play again this season): 7/16 passing, 113 passing yards and no touchdowns or interceptions.

With the QB play being as bad as it is and the season being a lost cause, there's one obvious decision Fickell has to make coming out of the bye week.

Start highly-touted QB recruit and true freshman Carter Smith for the final four games of the season, which wouldn't burn his redshirt. Fans are clamoring to see Smith on the field.

The dual-threat QB getting under center might not result in a single win, but it will provide him with invaluable snaps Fickell can build on for 2026 if Chris McIntosh is serious about bringing the team's head coach back.

Fickell needs to do something in order to cool his scorching-hot seat and win back some grace from fans. Trotting Hunter Simmons back out on the field damn sure isn't going to get the job done.

There might be a coup attempt if Wisconsin fans are forced to see Simmons take another snap this season. Playing the true freshman would signal to the state that Fickell understands the stakes and is preparing for whatever might come next.

Smith also provides a clear running threat. He finished his high school career in Florida with 56 rushing touchdowns and 2,620 rushing yards.

Seeing how Wisconsin can't seem to pass the ball down field, the playbook might as well get opened up a bit.

It might not be pretty with Smith under center due to how untested he is, but at this point, it's the only option that might move the needle in Fickell's direction. Who cares if the Badgers win or lose in a lost season? Build for the future, and that means getting Carter Smith on the field ASAP. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com what you think.