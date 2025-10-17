Wisconsin Football Hits Pathetic Rock Bottom Ahead Of Ohio State Game, Fans Should Be Livid

Wisconsin football continues to be in a horrible place, and things are only getting worse ahead of the Ohio State game.

Head coach Luke Fickell is on the hottest seat in college football at the moment. Fans are in open revolt with the team sitting at 2-4.

A buyout of roughly $28 million appears to be a bullet the program might finally be ready to pay to hit the reset button.

When will he be canned? Time will tell, but it's clear fans have given up. No program can survive the base waving the white towel.

Tickets to the Wisconsin/Ohio State game are comically cheap.

Wisconsin plays Ohio State in Madison on Saturday, and the Buckeyes are currently favored by 25.5 points.

If that wasn't bad enough, tickets to the game cost the same as a 12-pack of Miller Lite. The price to get in the game is just $16 on SeatGeek, as of publication.

That's right, folks. The number one team in America is coming to Wisconsin, and instead of the city buzzing with excitement, there is a fire sale on fans attempting to dump their tickets.

The Badgers are hosting the top-ranked Buckeyes. There's literally no excuse for tickets to be this cheap. For comparison, tickets to the Alabama game in 2024 (that was when fans still thought Fickell knew how to coach), cost me more than $500 each.

A year later and a rack of Busch Light is more expensive than seeing the number one team in America play in Camp Randall.

If this isn't rock bottom, then I don't know what is. At the same time, I know it can always get worse, and it almost certainly will Saturday at Camp Randall.

It will take a miracle for Wisconsin to be competitive against the Buckeyes. We're no longer in 2010 when the Badgers knocked off number one Ohio State under the lights.

I watched that game while living in Montana with a few friends, and couldn't believe the results. What I wouldn't give to have a winning team like that again.

I can't promise you much in this life, but I can promise you know that I might need to numb the pain starting around 3:30 EDT on Saturday. It's going to be ugly against the Buckeyes…..but at least it's cheap! Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.