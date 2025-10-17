Wisconsin Football Hits Pathetic Rock Bottom Ahead Of Ohio State Game, Fans Should Be Livid

Wisconsin plays Ohio State on Saturday in Madison at Camp Randall.

PublishedUpdated

Wisconsin football continues to be in a horrible place, and things are only getting worse ahead of the Ohio State game.

Head coach Luke Fickell is on the hottest seat in college football at the moment. Fans are in open revolt with the team sitting at 2-4.

A buyout of roughly $28 million appears to be a bullet the program might finally be ready to pay to hit the reset button.

When will he be canned? Time will tell, but it's clear fans have given up. No program can survive the base waving the white towel.

MADISON, WI - OCTOBER 11: Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell during a college football game between the University of Wisconsin Badgers and the University of Iowa Hawkeyes on October 11, 2025, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, WI. (Photo by Lawrence Iles/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Luke Fickell's fate in Madison appears sealed as the team sits at 2-4 going into the Ohio State game. (Photo by Lawrence Iles/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Tickets to the Wisconsin/Ohio State game are comically cheap.

Wisconsin plays Ohio State in Madison on Saturday, and the Buckeyes are currently favored by 25.5 points.

If that wasn't bad enough, tickets to the game cost the same as a 12-pack of Miller Lite. The price to get in the game is just $16 on SeatGeek, as of publication. 

That's right, folks. The number one team in America is coming to Wisconsin, and instead of the city buzzing with excitement, there is a fire sale on fans attempting to dump their tickets.

The Badgers are hosting the top-ranked Buckeyes. There's literally no excuse for tickets to be this cheap. For comparison, tickets to the Alabama game in 2024 (that was when fans still thought Fickell knew how to coach), cost me more than $500 each

Tickets to the Wisconsin/Ohio State game are shockingly cheap. Tickets are just $16. How much do tickets cost? Will Luke Fickell be fired? OutKick's David Hookstead reacts. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images and Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Tickets to the Wisconsin/Ohio State game cost just $16. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images and Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A year later and a rack of Busch Light is more expensive than seeing the number one team in America play in Camp Randall.

If this isn't rock bottom, then I don't know what is. At the same time, I know it can always get worse, and it almost certainly will Saturday at Camp Randall.

It will take a miracle for Wisconsin to be competitive against the Buckeyes. We're no longer in 2010 when the Badgers knocked off number one Ohio State under the lights.

I watched that game while living in Montana with a few friends, and couldn't believe the results. What I wouldn't give to have a winning team like that again.

I can't promise you much in this life, but I can promise you know that I might need to numb the pain starting around 3:30 EDT on Saturday. It's going to be ugly against the Buckeyes…..but at least it's cheap! Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Tags
Written by
David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.