Wisconsin Bans Trans Athletes From Girls' Sports, Likely Infuriating The State's Woke Governor

The state of Wisconsin has become the latest to capitulate to President Donald Trump's recent executive order preventing transgender athletes from competing in women's sports. On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) announced an update to its previously anti-women in sports policy stating that only athletes "designated as females at birth" would be allowed to compete in girls' sports.

Wisconsin's new policy follows that of the NCAA, which still allows biological male athletes to participate in girls' practices, but not in official events. The state had allowed transgender athletes to compete in girls' sports since 2013, so while it has been a long time coming, all in all, this is a huge win for young female athletes around The Badger State.

"Today the WIAA Board of Control voted to update the organization's policy regarding student-athlete eligibility – affirming its compliance with federal directives that only students designated as females at birth will be allowed to participate in girls competitions," WIAA executive director Stephanie Hauser said in a statement.

While female athletes around the state should celebrate the fact that they will not be forced to compete against biological males, one person who likely won't be thrilled about the policy change is Governor Tony Evers.

A bill was introduced in April 2024 that would have banned high school transgender athletes from competing on girls' sports teams, yet Gov. Evers vetoed said bill.

"I will veto any bill that makes Wisconsin a less safe, less inclusive, and less welcoming place for LGBTQ people and kids, and I will continue to keep my promise of using every power available to me to defend them, protect their rights, and keep them safe," Evers explained.

"States across this country may give way to radical policies targeting LGBTQ individuals and families and threatening LGBTQ folks’ everyday lives and their ability to be safe, valued, supported, and welcome being who they are. As long as I am the governor of this great state, Wisconsin will not be among them."

Gov. Evers calling it "radical" to keep biological males out of women's sports is nothing short of absurd.

Now, his state has fallen in line with 25 others that have laws in place to prevent biological males from competing and taking opportunities away from female athletes.