Wisconsin/Alabama Spread Is Wildly Disrespectful

Oddsmakers don't seem to think Wisconsin has much of a chance against Alabama.

The Crimson Tide are traveling to Madison for a Saturday showdown with the Badgers in what will be one of Wisconsin's biggest non-conference games in program history.

Hype has already hit a deafening level. It's all anyone in Wisconsin is talking about when it comes to college sports, and despite some fans behaving like absolute cowards, I feel like there's always a chance whenever a team takes the field.

Oddsmakers feel a bit differently.

Alabama is a big favorite against Wisconsin.

As of publication, Alabama is a 15.5-point favorite at most sportsbooks on the road in Madison against the Badgers, and that's simply an outrageous line.

What's craziest part is the line was as low as -7.5 in favor of Alabama just a couple weeks ago. Now, after two games in the books, oddsmakers believe the Crimson Tide are going to show up in Madison and roll the Badgers.

Is it disrespectful? It certainly feels that way, but it's also great bulletin board material. Nobody is giving little old Wisconsin a chance against Kalen DeBoer's team.

Hell, many Wisconsin fans aren't giving the Badgers a shot at all, which is beyond infuriating.

The reality of Wisconsin football is that the team hasn't looked great through the first two games of the season, but the Badgers almost never get blown out at home.

Has it happened in the past? Yes, but it's incredibly rare. Camp Randall is a house of horrors for opposing teams. It's one of the toughest places to play in all of America.

The home field advantage is significant, and when the stadium is booming, it's unbelievably loud. That's the atmosphere the Crimson Tide are walking into, and I'm supposed to believe they're going to win by 16 or more? I'm just not buying it.

Alabama being favored makes sense. They're a much more talented team top to bottom, but they also just struggled with USF.

Throw in the fact there's good reason to believe Wisconsin hasn't shown much on offense in hopes of hiding it for Alabama and USC, and +15.5 seems like the play to me. Granted, I'm openly a Wisconsin man. I don't hide it, but I also can't get my brain to even imagine a blowout loss at home inside Camp Randall early in the season.

No matter what, I'm fired up and can't wait to get to Madison for the game. The city is going to be on fire and rocking. Who are you taking? Let me know at David.Hookstead@OutKick.com.