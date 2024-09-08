Wisconsin Fans Behave Like Cowards Ahead Of Alabama Game

Wisconsin fans need to perform a gut check ahead of this upcoming Saturday.

The Badgers beat FCS powerhouse South Dakota 27-13 in Madison in week two, and it wasn't pretty. Luke Fickell's team looked unimpressive for large chunks of the game.

Most concerning might be the fact there were lengthy stretches where South Dakota was able to run the ball with ease.

Yet, a win is a win. It doesn't have to be pretty. It just has to be a W at the end of the day. What's troubling me is the way fans are preparing for Alabama.

Wisconsin fans seem resigned to losing to Alabama.

Instead of finding some hope and optimism ahead of welcoming the Crimson Tide to town, Wisconsin fans are behaving like absolute cowards.

You'd think Alabama is guaranteed to win by 100 by the behavior on social media. Below are some of the comments floating around. Enjoy and then hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

It just feels like this team doesn’t have much of an identity, especially on offense. So many head scratching moments on both sides of the ball. We usually play up to better opponents to a certain extent, but that in no way means we are going to win. I’m hoping for a solid 31-14 loss. Also, if I never have to hear those commentators again, it’ll be too soon

Again, a W is a W. But holy f*ck. Another game that gets way closer than it needs to be, and the Badgers manage to pull a 14 pt win out of their ass. I’m not feeling great going into next week. I wanna hold out some semblance of hope that we’ll keep it respectable, but that hope is waning fast. The last time Tressel’s defense played the crimson tide, they let up 300+ yards rushing. Expect no less than 200 next Saturday

Sad state of affairs when South Dakota +17.5 feels like free money.

We're gonna get f*cking boatraced next week...

Bama is going to destroy us

I’m hoping that they are "holding back" for Alabama and the Big 10. Both on offense and defense

This program has no identity anymore and it makes me sad

This Wisco team is a full on disaster

We are going to get destroyed by Alabama.

Soooo, Alabama next week. That’s going to be interesting

M.E.A.T. Raw meat for Alabama

I hate Alabama so much, next Saturday is gonna be brutal

The O-line is going to be devoured by Alabama unless they figure it out.

We play Alabama next week omg

This is by far the most embarrassing Badgers team I’ve ever watched and I watched last year

Bet the house on Bama next week

Let’s have some shame. I fear Alabama is gonna score 120

Will anyone else be happy if they keep Bama under 60?

Bama by 40 fire the DC

That's just a sampling of how Badgers fans are reacting. Do you want to know how I reacted? With the tweet below. Get locked, cocked and ready to rock.

It's just a gunfight, and if you can't handle that, then get the hell out.

I absolutely can't tolerate this level of pessimism. I can't stand it. It's beyond pathetic. Why even take the field if you truly believe the team is this bad?

Seriously, why even show up at all? Why not just accept the loss and go about your loser life? Make no mistake, if your outlook on anything in life is that you expect to lose, then you have a weak, cowardly, loser mindset.

Might Alabama blow out Wisconsin? Sure. Anything is possible. I remember a scrappy hockey team in 1980 that nobody gave a chance against the Soviet Union, and we all know how that ended.

I often am tasked with speaking as the face of Wisconsin fans. It's a burden I gladly accept. I want that burden on my shoulders. I know there are a lot of Wisconsin fans out there who feel the same way, and these cowards crying online don't represent the best of us.

They're the last guy I want anywhere near my foxhole. Those of us who have grit and toughness will be in Madison this Saturday ready to rock and roll. The chips will fall where they'll fall. Their guys against my guys. Let's find out who's better and stop the complaining. It's embarrassing. Let me know at David.Hookstead@OutKick.com if you agree.