Winnipeg Men's Hockey League Players Have A Total Bro Moment Watching Jets' Game 7 Comeback

Sunday night, the Winnipeg Jets pulled off a miracle comeback in Game 7 of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs - and the fans went crazy.

The fans at a men’s league hockey game that is.

I mean sure, the fans at Canadian Life Centre went crazy as well. You can’t witness your team erasing a two-goal deficit in less than two minutes and not go berserk.

Vladislav Namestnikov beat St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington with 1:56 left to go , which gave the fans hope of a comeback. Cole Perfetti’s tally with three seconds left sent everyone in the rink into a frenzy. The Jets would end up winning in double overtime.

While this moment was unfolding in front of 15,000-plus packed in that hockey barn, members of a nearby men’s hockey league were watching the game on the rink’s jumbotron.

When it became evident that the Jets had a legitimate shot of a comeback, they paused to watch the final seconds.

That means that they saw Perfetti’s goal - and everyone, including the referee, went bonkers.

I can guarantee you that 95% of men’s daydreaming is dedicated to fantasizing about being in a moment like this. The rest is given to whether or not they and 99 buddies could take down a gorilla.

That’s a men’s league game these dudes will remember for the rest of their lives. I would suspect that who won the men’s league game didn’t matter nearly as much as the Jets-Blues game.

Winnipeg will take on the Dallas Stars in the second round starting at 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday. These dudes will probably be among the most excited for the series to start.