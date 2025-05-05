Winnipeg Men's Hockey League Players Have A Total Bro Moment Watching Jets' Game 7 Comeback

PublishedUpdated

Sunday night, the Winnipeg Jets pulled off a miracle comeback in Game 7 of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs - and the fans went crazy. 

The fans at a men’s league hockey game that is.

I mean sure, the fans at Canadian Life Centre went crazy as well. You can’t witness your team erasing a two-goal deficit in less than two minutes and not go berserk. 

Vladislav Namestnikov beat St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington with 1:56 left to go, which gave the fans hope of a comeback. Cole Perfetti’s tally with three seconds left sent everyone in the rink into a frenzy. The Jets would end up winning in double overtime.

While this moment was unfolding in front of 15,000-plus packed in that hockey barn, members of a nearby men’s hockey league were watching the game on the rink’s jumbotron.

When it became evident that the Jets had a legitimate shot of a comeback, they paused to watch the final seconds.

That means that they saw Perfetti’s goal - and everyone, including the referee, went bonkers.

I can guarantee you that 95% of men’s daydreaming is dedicated to fantasizing about being in a moment like this. The rest is given to whether or not they and 99 buddies could take down a gorilla.

That’s a men’s league game these dudes will remember for the rest of their lives. I would suspect that who won the men’s league game didn’t matter nearly as much as the Jets-Blues game.

Winnipeg will take on the Dallas Stars in the second round starting at 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday. These dudes will probably be among the most excited for the series to start.

Tags
Written by
John Simmons graduated from Liberty University hoping to become a sports journalist. He’s lived his dream while working for the Media Research Center and can’t wait to do more in this field with Outkick. He could bore you to death with his knowledge of professional ultimate frisbee, and his one life goal is to find Middle Earth and start a homestead in the Shire. He’s still working on how to make that happen.