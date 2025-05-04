St. Louis Native Adam Lowry Eliminates Blues In 2OT, Winnipeg Jets Survive President's Trophy Curse

The Winnipeg Jets looked dead in the water - until they weren’t.

By some miracle, the Jets overcame a two-goal deficit against the St. Louis Blues in the final two minutes, forced overtime, and won 4–3 thanks to Adam Lowry's double-overtime goal.

This was the 200th Stanley Cup Game 7 in NHL history and the 50th to go to overtime, and it was a doozy.

For two and a half periods, the Jets looked outmatched by the Blues, particularly goalie Connor Hellebuyck.

Once again, his playoff woes caught up to him as he made just 17 saves on 20 shots. Everyone thought that for another year, it looked like Winnipeg’s all-world goalie would sink them yet again.

But goals by Vladislav Namestnikov with 1:56 left to go and Cole Perfetti with three seconds remaining got the Jets to overtime, and a chance to advance.

And then, there came a second overtime. That’s when Winnipeg closed the deal.

Adam Lowry, the captain and native of St. Louis, deflected the puck off a shot from the point to send Winnipeg into a frenzy, and the Jets to the second round.

According to the TNT broadcast, none of the past four Presidents' Trophy winners - the team with the best regular season record - won a Game 7 overtime.

Fortunately for Winnipeg, they broke that trend.

Additionally, Hellebuyck got revenge on Blues goalie Jordan Binnington for the Four Nations Face Off Final loss. The Winnipeg netminder played admirably in overtime and snuffed out several high-quality chances by the Blues.

Unmatched intensity. Redemption of a star. Improbable comebacks - all in one game.

The Stanley Cup Finals are the best, aren’t they?