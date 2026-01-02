Will Ferrell Crashes NHL Game In Ref Gear, Starts Calling Penalties From The Stands

It's the latest bit the comedian has done at a Kings game

Will Ferrell is hands down one of the biggest comedy stars of the 21st century, and it seems he has decided to take his comedy beyond the silver screen and into the stands at Los Angeles Kings games.

On Thursday night, the Kings hosted the Tampa Bay Lightning, and it didn't take long before cameras caught the former Saturday Night Live star dressed in a full referee uniform.

I'm talking about the real-deal NHL refs sweater, the helmet with a visor, wrist guards, and even a whistle. He was calling penalties the whole night.

In fact, in that photo, he was calling Tampa's Max Crozier for holding Los Angeles' Joel Armia. There's no denying that the man commits to the bit. He even talked about how that night's referees, Brandon Schrader and Francis Charron, were two of his officiating proteges.

My favorite part was Ferrell saying that the folks in the Kings organization were begging him not to blow the whistle for obvious reasons.

Although, can you imagine how funny it would be if a goal got waved off or an odd-man rush got thwarted because a comedian doing a bit decided to blow a whistle? It would be the funniest thing ever to everyone who isn't on or a fan of the impacted team.

But this isn't the first time Ferrell has gotten attention at a Kings game thanks to some kind of bit. Last season, he hit a Kings game dressed as a down-on-his-luck, chain-smoking Buddy the Elf.

Is it weird? Yes.

Is it funny? Also yes.

In fact, I think the idea of it is funny in and of itself. One of the biggest comic actors on the planet goes to Kings games and does proto-Andy Kaufman bits in the stands because… I don't know why, maybe just because he can?

I'm sure it's just a matter of time before he works out his next bit, but this was a solid one.