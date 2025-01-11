Will Ferrell Explains Why He Dressed Up As Buddy The Elf With A Cigarette At A Kings Game

Last month actor and comedian Will Ferrell went viral for dressing up as Buddy the Elf.

Nothing weird about that. He is Buddy the Elf.

But what was weird was that he dressed up as a cigarette-toting, beer-drinking Buddy the Elf for a Los Angeles Kings game against the Philadelphia Flyers late last month.

I was watching that game live and had the same reaction as pretty much everyone else, which was something to the effect of "What the f--k?"

Sure, Ferrell is known to be a big Kings fan, but this was several days after Christmas, so no one quite knew what was going on.

Well, now, the man himself is explaining why he did it.

"Buddy the Elf got laid off, I think, from the North Pole," Ferrell said, per Variety. "He’s having a pull from his beer, smoking a cig. That was just…I get these weird ideas every now and then. We’re season ticket holders for the L.A. Kings. We have seats right on the glass. I told my wife, ‘Over the break, it would be funny if I just got a Buddy the Elf costume and didn’t shave for a week, and I’m just sitting there with a candy cigarette and I’m just gonna sit there for a period and see how people react.'"

They were confused, that's how they reacted.

Still, it was funny, but this is the most improv comedy guy thing you could ever do. I bombed out of an improv class in college (it's a long story), but still knew some improv folks, and you would legitimately not know what was and wasn't a bit because they'd commit to it so hard like Will Ferrell did here.

It's not the first time Ferrell did this. A few years back, Ferrell went on Conan O'Brien's podcast and talked about the time he wore a Jerry Reed costume for an SNL sketch, but then continued to wear it for the next four months as a joke.