From Hat Tricks To Mama Drama: The Craziest National Signing Day Shockers Ever

With National Signing Day in the rearview mirror, it's safe to say there was very little drama to be had when compared to the days of old.

Despite a few flips here and there, the latest signing day lacked the fireworks of some of the more vintage editions of yesteryear.

If you're feeling as nostalgic for those days as I am, come along with me as I recount four of my favorite signing day shockers.

These could be anything from flips no one saw coming to family drama, and everything in between.

Enjoy this walk down memory lane!

1. Bryce Brown Spurns Miami For The Vols (2009)

One of the original players of the "hat game," Bryce Brown was a five-star on pretty much every recruiting service in the game back in 2009.

He was verbally committed to the Miami Hurricanes for what seemed like an eternity – even by late 2000s standards – and all seemed to be going according to plan for the Canes.

That's when Brown pulled out a Hurricanes hat at his signing ceremony before setting it down and pulling a Tennessee Vols baseball cap from under his podium, stunning everyone in attendance as well as the entirety of Coral Gables, FL.

It may seem "old hat" to pull a stunt like this in 2025, but in 2009, this was genuinely stunning.

2. Jacob Copeland Breaks Mama's Heart (2018)

Mother knows best? Apparently not in the Copeland household.

Jacob Copeland was a top-50 wide receiver recruit from the Pensacola area, and he was down to three choices: Bama, Tennessee, and Florida.

His mom showed up to the signing day ceremony with a Crimson Tide sweater and a Volunteers beanie on, but that didn't sway Copeland's decision, as he donned the orange and blue baseball cap to announce his commitment to the Gators.

Copeland's mom stood up and walked out on live television as the host tried his best to regain control of the situation while also being fully aware he was a part of signing day history.

To her credit, Copeland's mom returned several minutes later in full support of Jacob, but the damage had been done, as the infamous moment lives on in signing day lore to this day.

3. Landon Collins' Family Feud (2012)

More mama drama, this time to the benefit of the Crimson Tide!

Landon Collins was the best high school safety in the country in 2012, and it was down to Bama and LSU vying for his services.

While Alabama was fresh off of beating the Tigers in the national championship game, this was viewed as a true neck-and-neck battle.

Just as they did in New Orleans earlier that month, the Tide prevailed over LSU for Collins' services, but one person in the building wasn't exactly pleased with the decision.

If you know anything about people from Louisiana, they love their Tigers, and Collins' mother is no different, as she wore her emotions on her sleeve and voiced her displeasure in her son's choice live on ESPN.

Collins went on to be an All-American and national champion at Bama, as well as a three-time Pro Bowl selection in the NFL, so it's safe to say it worked out for him, but that first Thanksgiving dinner after coming home from school his freshman year had to be awkward.

4. Travis Hunter To The FCS

Before his historic Heisman season and first-round draft selection, Travis Hunter was a five-star two-way high school player with an enormous amount of buzz.

He was rated as the number one prospect in the nation and received a perfect 100 rating from 247Sports, so it's safe to say everyone in the country wanted him.

Hunter was committed to the Florida State Seminoles for almost the entire 2022 recruiting cycle, but in the days leading up to signing day, a new contender had emerged.

Jackson State was apparently pressing for Hunter's services, and while it was viewed as just an exposure tactic by head coach Deion Sanders as well as a favor from Hunter to throw JSU in his top three, there was plenty of smoke that had FSU folks on high alert.

The rumors reached a fever pitch the day of his signing ceremony, and against all odds, Hunter stunned the nation by choosing a lowly FCS school over a three-time national champion.

This was nearly unprecedented, as the number one player in high school football wouldn't even be playing in the same classification as powerhouses like Georgia and Bama.

Mike Norvell's reputation as a subpar recruiter was cemented that day, never recovering from this historic decision.

What's your favorite National Signing Day memory? Hit me up at austin.perry@outkick.com and let me know!