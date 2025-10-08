Baseball’s Weirdest Postseason Menu: Pancakes In Pockets, Pierogi Poutine & More

Teams are bringing it at concession stands this season

The MLB Postseason is well underway, and fans have been filling stadiums and downing copious amounts of food and booze.

I thought for sure most teams would use up all of their concession innovation juices on opening day, but I was wrong.

The teams that made it to October have been offering some wild culinary concoctions, and I think we need to take a second to appreciate some of the best and most mind-boggling.

So, loosen your belt and let's dig in…

Mariners' Helmet Of Crab Legs

We talked about this one recently, but it's too glorious not to revisit.

Everything is better when served in a batting helmet. Hell, if someone served me a subpoena in a mini helmet, I'd be like, "Whoa, sweet."

Well, the Mariners are offering one of the most highfalutin batting helmet items ever with crab claws and caviar stuffed in a plastic brain bucket.

That's a thing of beauty.

I still worry about innocent bystanders getting hit with crab juice and claw shrapnel, but hey, I think they'll get over it.

Cubs' Korean Corn Dog

The bar is always high in Chicago. That's a food town if ever there was one.

Deep-dish pizza, Italian beef, and Chicago-style dogs are all incredible.

So, if a Chicago team is going to bring something to the table, it needs to be delicious. I think the Cubs have done it with the foot-long Korean corn dog with mustard, bacon, some kind of unidentified aioli, and chives.

I'm realizing more and more that the Koreans have a solid corn dog game. Who knew?

That thing looks incredible, and I would also love the second half of the experience, where you scoop up the crumbs and debris that fell off using a fork.

Good stuff, Chicago.

Phillies' Thanksgiving Egg Roll And Pierogi Poutine

I like it when people take two seemingly random foods or styles of food and mash them together, and that's what the Phillies seem to have done with the Thanksgiving Egg Roll and Pierogi Poutine.

Drink these in.

Let's start with the egg rolls. I will eat anything that is Thanksgiving foods crammed together. I did a whole series on Thanksgiving sandwiches last year.

But all that Thanksgiving goodness in an egg roll? It has never occurred to me, but I have a feeling my Black Friday activities this year could involve trying to replicate this.

Now, Pierogie Poutine is another mash-up I can get behind. Potato-stuffed pasta doused in short rib gravy with cheese curds sounds amazing, but the Phillies asked everyone to hold their beer while they added fried onions and jalapeños.

Philly is another solid food town, and these are some dynamite-sounding options that may have been so good that they made those home losses hurt less.

Brewers' Murph's Pocket Pancakes

These debuted over the summer after Brewers skipper Pat Murphy revealed his affinity for eating pancakes that he stuffed in his own pocket.

But these sound so good that they're certainly worthy of a postseason appearance.

The Brewers are offering regular pancakes that you can dip in maple syrup or strawberry compote. That's all well and good, but we've all seen it.

However, they went a step further and threw some chicken tenders in those pancakes, added syrup and bacon, and painted a masterpiece.

I'd buy some of those and then stuff another order or two in my pocket for the ride home.

…

What a year for killer postseason concession items. There are plenty more where these came from, but let's all hope this postseason grub arms race continues next season.