Why The New York Giants Are Retracing Steps To Work Out Shedeur Sanders Privately

At precisely 7:20 on Monday evening, we got word from practically all the NFL's insiders that the New York Giants are planning a private workout with Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders on Thursday as the final attempt to get around and put eyes on the NFL prospect.

All the reporters even used the same word in describing the meeting: "Intrigue."

Oooooh.

Possible Reasons Giants Working Sanders

And we're here to put reason behind this leak because without our mystery machine sleuthing, the Giants, or the Sanders camp – whichever leaked the news – would have gotten away with their hidden agenda.

There are only three possible reasons this private workout is happening one week out from the first round of the April 24-26 draft.

They are:

1. The Giants are putting the finishing touch on their pre-draft due diligence.

2. The Giants fully intend to take Sanders and want to convince themselves and whatever dissenting voices within the organization that he's the right choice.

3. The Giants, with no intentions of picking Sanders, want to make it seem to other teams like he's really, really, really worthy of scrutiny and even a trade-up attempt for any team that values him lower.

That's it.

That's all.

Giants Might Not Be Certain

Now let's discuss what each of those means before we get to the one I believe is in play.

If the Giants are indeed putting the finishing touches on their Sanders evaluation, a private workout one week out should probably be closely preceded or followed by private workouts for other prospects the team could potentially take at No. 3.

So far, no word on that.

The only way that doesn't happen is because Sanders is such a divisive prospect within the building that the team needs to see him one more time before making a difficult decision.

Look, general manager Joe Schoen, who ultimately will make the call on the No. 3 pick, is known for hearing out differing opinions. Last year he even famously asked his kids their opinions before the draft.

So perhaps he needs to see something that will finally convince him to pull the trigger on Sanders.

Maybe Giants Are Selling A Trade Down

Finally, the third and most interesting possibility is that the Giants are running a psyop to fool everyone.

It is quite possible the Giants recognize drafting Sanders at No. 3 puts them in a classic overdraft situation. They are a quarterback-needy team that is in a position to take a quarterback earlier than what player's actual skills and consensus evaluations suggest.

Because, let's face it, Shedeur Sanders is not the third-best prospect in this draft.

It would be hard to believe he's the third-highest player on the Giants' draft board.

If he goes No. 3 it's because a team needing a quarterback reaches for him.

So maybe, the Giants aren't going to overdraft Sanders, but they wouldn't mind if someone else tried to do exactly that.

Saints At No. 9 Remain A Possibility

Perhaps the New Orleans Saints, holding the No. 9 pick, are willing to trade up to No. 3 because Derek Carr quite possibly could miss the 2025 season with a shoulder injury. That move would almost definitely require the Saints to give up their first-round pick next year as well as No. 9 this year.

And that would put the Giants in position to move up to practically any place in the draft next year, with their own No. 1 pick, the Saints' No. 1 ,and perhaps even their 2027 No. 1 pick.

(This is where we remind you the 2026 quarterback class, perhaps led by Arch Manning, is expected to be better than this year's class).

Anyway, maybe the Giants are looking a year down the road and looking at No. 3 and simply seeing the possibility of adding extra picks this year or next. Or both.

So, they show this big interest in Sanders a week out to send a message to the entire league that this kid is truly worth the No. 3 pick, despite persistent messaging from other teams that he really isn't.

It's interesting any direction this goes.

To quote the source who fed everyone the story, it involves a lot of intrigue.