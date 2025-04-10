The White Sox Suffer Limp-Off Loss Thanks To What Sure Looked Like A Pulled Hamstring

The Chicago White Sox may be some of the greatest losers in all of sports.

There are teams that lose, and then there are teams that lose creatively, and that's what the White Sox are.

Creative losers. The most creative in Major League Baseball.

Barely 24 hours after losing to the Cleveland Guardians by way of a walk-off walk, the White Sox found another unbelievable way to lose a game.

With two outs and the bases loaded in the top of the ninth, third baseman Miguel Vargas stepped up to the plate with a great opportunity to win the game, or at least tie it and potentially face extra innings.

Vargas swung at the first pitch from White Sox righty Emmanuel Clase and knocked a single between the third baseman and shortstop and into left field.

Alright, under most circumstances, that should bring in two runs, which would mean a tie game with the inning still alive.

But remember, this is the White Sox we're talking about.

Jacob Amaya scored from third, while outfielder Mike Tauchman high-tailed it from second.

But after rounding third base, Tauchman - who started the season on the injured list after straining a hamstring in Spring Training, pulled up with an injury. It sure looked like a hamstring problem.

Are you kidding me?

Tauchman was tagged out and that was it. Another mind-numbing loss for the White Sox, who fall to 2-9 on the year.

Hopefully, Tauchman isn't dealing with anything too serious and you hate to see anyone get injured, but it makes you wonder: Who did the White Sox piss off to deserve this?

After the nightmare that was last season, you've got 9 losses in 11 games to open including two of the most bizarre ways to lose back-to-back.

I don't know if there's some sort of monkey's paw curse on them or one of the players built a new house on an Indian burial ground or what, but something supernatural is amiss with the White Sox.

That's the only way to explain this kind of unbelievable losing.

The White Sox and Guardians wrap up their series on Thursday, and if the White Sox can come up with one more bizarre way to lose, that has to be some kind of record.