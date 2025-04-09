Guardians Beat White Sox With The Most Literal Kind Of Walk-Off imaginable

Last season for the Chicago White Sox was bad on a historic level, and so far this season, it hasn't been too much better with the White Sox getting out to a 2-8 start on the year through ten games.

Unfortunately for South Side fans, what happened against the Cleveland Guardians doesn't appear to be a good omen for the rest of the season.

The White Sox were in Cleveland on Tuesday, and if you're a fan of offense, this was not your game. The two teams combined for just five hits through 9 innings and exactly zero runs.

In the bottom of the ninth, Mike Clevinger was on the hill for the White Sox to try and force extra innings.

Carlos Santana led off for the Guardians with a single, while Clevinger walked the next two batters, Kyle Manzardo and Jhonkensy Noel, to load the bases.

This brought up left fielder Nolan Jones. He and Clevinger battled it out until the count was full and that's when this game ended with the most literal kind of "walk-off" you can have.

If you haven't seen it, you might want to look away, White Sox fans.

Ugh, that's just demoralizing.

Sure, the White Sox were in one hell of a jam in that situation. It's the bottom of the ninth, tie game, bases loaded, and no outs.

But give me a thousand walk-off bloopers into the outfield, sac flies, or infield singles before a walk-off walk.

Poor Mike Clevinger is going to be seeing that one in his sleep. I mean, sure, it's risky just to fire one straight over the plate. That way either Jones strikes out or makes contact.

If he makes contact, you just shrug it off and move on. But that walk — and especially on a pitch that missed the strike zone as much as it did — is a rough one.