What On God's Green Earth Are These Pittsburgh Steelers Uniforms?

It was a banner day for uniforms in the NFL this Sunday.

The Philadelphia Eagles busted out the Kelly Green uniforms and carved up the New York Giants in the process.

The Denver Broncos wore their 80s and 90s orange and blue throwbacks as they sent the Dallas Cowboys home packing.

Even the Atlanta Falcons' all-black uniforms looked sensational in their game against the Dolphins, even though they didn't come out on the winning side.

But one franchise decided to mess up what was otherwise an exceptional day for pro football threads, and it was a surprising entrant.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are usually some of the best dressed in the league, with their black and yellow color scheme popping off the screen every weekend.

But the "throwback" uniforms the Steelers decided to don for their Sunday Night Football game against the Green Bay Packers are an affront to sports jerseys the world over.

Someone get me a bucket, because I think I'm going to puke!

My wife is a massive Steelers fan, so I decided to gauge her reaction toward these abominations, and the sentiment was similar.

"It's a bad night for me, but a very good night for Pepto-Bismol stock."

Well said, babe!

It's not just my lovely wife who has a problem with the Steelers' new/old digs. The fine folks on X were all too happy to weigh in on tonight's fashion faux pas.

What would be even worse than wearing these, though, is losing in these.

This all of a sudden becomes an even bigger game than it already was. Throw out the Aaron Rodgers revenge narrative, you absolutely cannot drop this game wearing such outlandish uniforms.

As someone who is a fan of a team that wore historically awful alternate uniforms (the Gators and their Swamp Green jerseys), I know all-too-well how these kinds of things stick with you for life.

So, good luck, Steelers fans. The stakes have never been higher.