Kirk Cousins Needs To Retire After Embarrassing Performance Against Dolphins

I am a long-time defender of Atlanta Falcons QB Kirk Cousins. He was a very underappreciated quarterback throughout his career, particularly during his time in Washington and Minnesota. However, even the most ardent Cousins' defender has to admit the obvious: his NFL career is over.

Falcons' starting quarterback Michael Penix missed Sunday's game against Miami with an injury, which thrust Cousins back into the job that he lost last season. On paper, it was the perfect opportunity for the 37-year-old veteran to prove that he could still play at a high level.

After all, the Dolphins' defense has been one of the worst in the NFL this season. Miami entered Week 8 with a 1-6 record, having allowed an average of 29 points per game to opponents. But the cure for a struggling defense is a Kirk Cousins-led offense, apparently.

Cousins and the Falcons' offense mustered just 10 points in the game, but even that doesn't fully capture the futility of the unit. Their only touchdown came in garbage time with Miami already leading by 31 points in the fourth quarter.

Here's the list of Atlanta drives (not including a kneel-down at the end of the first half):

Punt (three-and-out)

Field goal

Punt (three-and-out)

Punt (three-and-out)

Punt (three-and-out)

Fumble

Turnover on downs

Turnover on downs

Touchdown

Cousins did nearly all of his "damage" once the game was already out of hand. When the Dolphins scored to make it 24-3 with 4:18 left in the third quarter, Cousins had 70 yards passing. He finished with 173 yards and 1 touchdown on 21-of-31 passing. While Cousins didn't turn the ball over and his numbers don't necessarily look that bad, it was obvious watching the game that the man's career is done.

Honestly, I wouldn't be shocked if Cousins filed his retirement paperwork with the NFL on Sunday. Well, I would, but only because the Falcons still owe him a ton of money for the 4-year, $180 million contract he signed prior to the 2024 season. Cousins is going to collect his cash, as he should, but he shouldn't see the field ever again.