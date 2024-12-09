Falcons Sticking With Kirk Cousins Over Rookie Penix Despite Career-Worst INT Streak

The Atlanta Falcons had a curious offseason in which they signed veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins in what appeared to be an "all-in" move for the 2024-25 NFL season.

But then the team decided to use the No. 8 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Washington quarterback Michael Penix. It sent a mixed message, to say the least.

Perhaps that pick could have been used on an offensive lineman – or another weapon – to help Cousins, who is in the midst of a career-worst stretch.

On Sunday, Cousins threw two interceptions in a loss against his former team, the Minnesota Vikings. In doing so, Cousins has thrown at least one interception in four consecutive starts for the first time in his career.

He also tied a career-high with eight interceptions over a four-game stretch, something Cousins hadn't "accomplished" in over a decade.

Here's another wild stat: from 2018-23, Kirk Cousins started 88 games for the Vikings. In those 88 starts, in only four of them did Cousins fail to throw a single touchdown pass.

Cousins has failed to throw a touchdown pass in any of his past four starts, all losses. In Cousins' career, he has never even had back-to-back starts without a single touchdown pass. Now, he's done it in back-to-back-to-back-to-back starts.

But, instead of getting a player to help the team now with a Top 10 pick in the NFL Draft, the team instead invited a quarterback controversy. Just don't tell head coach Raheem Morris, who is intent on sticking with the veteran.

Of course, Falcons fans are clamoring to see the rookie Penix in place of Cousins. That's natural – often the most popular player among fans is the backup quarterback.

Penix is an unknown and that's exciting. Cousins is the known. But right now, the known isn't getting the job done. Cousins is playing the worst football of his entire career.

Yet, despite the struggles, the Falcons are only one game back of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South. Atlanta beat Tampa in both matchups, so they have the tiebreaker should the teams finish with the same record.

In addition, Atlanta is in a good position, schedule-wise, to finish the year. They play the Raiders and Giants over the next two weeks, two of the worst teams in the NFL.

Atlanta has to face the Washington Commanders in Week 17 before a final-week match against the Carolina Panthers, another team near the bottom of the NFL standings.

So, the season is far from lost for Atlanta. And they're counting on Captain Kirk to right the ship.

The clock is ticking for Cousins. As has been said many times before: Father Time is undefeated.