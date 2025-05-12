This Is What Derek Carr's First Day Of Retirement From The New Orleans Saints Looked Like

Derek Carr retired from the New Orleans Saints and NFL over the weekend and, contrary to the belief he thus drops off the face of the Earth, he actually continues to live his life.

Carr's wife, Heather, is obviously the family historian, and she shared on her Instagram page what Carr's first day of retirement looked like.

Carrs Open Window To QB's Retirement

And it was, admittedly, a snapshot in time. It was one day – probably over the weekend.

But, by Heather Carr's account, it was a full day. A good day.

It apparently began with Carr running wind sprints with his four children. Yes, Carr is now like many American dads who are perhaps hoping their kids are in good enough shape to play sports.

Maybe the little ones play Little League or Pop Warner, then compete in high school and eventually maybe in college. And, of course, perhaps the boys become NFL quarterback, too!

Alright, getting ahead of ourselves. But his kids, remember, have the gene pool thing working for them.

The running session with the kids led to time in the weight room at Carr's sprawling estate.

Derek Carr Has 'Date With Mommy'

Then Carr and Heather got in their Rolls-Royce and headed off to lunch. She insisted on paying…

…With his card.

Then a little bit more kids' time spent playing catch in the backyard.

(We only saw Carr tossing ground balls underhanded).

Then it was time for dinner with the family.

It must be noted that we saw Carr loading up his golf clubs in his truck and joking he's going to make the tour. But the investigative reporting unit at OutKick could not confirm whether that tour card has indeed arrived based on zero rounds of competition.

This was obviously a fun exercise. And it is not the full spectrum of what a 34-year-old retired NFL quarterback does with the rest of his life.

A Peek Into Derek Carr's New Life

But the peek into Carr's first day away from the NFL was interesting.

Carr, it should be noted, could not get his shoulder to 100 percent this season. He consulted various medical experts and tried methods outside of surgery, including injections.

But the shoulder simply didn't respond, and it was clear he needed surgery. Surgery would have meant he wouldn't play in 2025.

That fact eventually led Carr to opt for retirement.

Carr forfeits $30 million in guaranteed money that was coming to him, but does take with him the $10 million roster bonus he collected in March.

So, spending time with his kids. Dating his wife. And living his best life.

Not bad for a retired guy.