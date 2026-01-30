We've Reached Peak Offseason, As Fans Drag K-State For Running Stadium Steps In Snow

Offseason workouts are the pinnacle of team building in college football.

You will hear the phrase "championships are won in January" in the next few weeks more than you will ever hear anything else in your life, and for good reason.

These are the times that try men's souls, but they are also great for team bonding and building camaraderie; nothing brings a team together like nearly dying in the weight room or on the practice field.

Things like 5 am lifts or running stadiums will build lifelong friendships as you try not to puke or pass out.

Speaking of running stadiums, the Kansas State Wildcats are knee-deep in their offseason program and decided to get their players acquainted with the stands at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Ahh! Offensive linemen running up and down stadium steps in the snow with no sleeves on. All is right with the world.

Unfortunately, the fine folks on X took exception to this tried and true tradition, and we had more than a few nerds complaining about things like "player safety" in the comments below.

Boy, we've really reached peak offseason, haven't we?

Attorneys? Personal injury claims? Guys, come on! When did we get so soft as a football-watching society?

Paul "Bear" Bryant is rolling in his grave right now reading these comments on his burner account.

Look up the Junction Boys of Texas A&M, and you'll see just how far we've fallen as a society.

Now, I'm not advocating putting a football team through dehydration and heat stroke, but there has to at least be some pain for some gain here.

Part of the problem is the fact that the athletes are now making more money than most of their position coaches and can leave whenever they feel like it.

It's kind of hard to put your team through a hellish offseason conditioning program when half of them can sit out and demand more money or threaten to enter the portal as soon as it opens.

Luckily, the NCAA has recently eliminated the spring portal, so we might be seeing a return to more intense offseason workouts, but not with every armchair attorney in the Manhattan, Kansas, area weighing in on social media.

Make college football players tough again!