Colorado Avalanche Turn to Haikus To Kill The Offseason Blues

The NHL offseason is brutal for hockey fans, and this late August stretch might be the worst.

The Draft and the start of free agency are way in the rearview mirror, and we're still a couple of weeks away from the start of training camp and the preseason.

It's brutal. I'm this close to going down to a local rink and recording the sounds of a beer league game that I can play when I'm trying to fall asleep.

But as tough as it is for fans, it might be tougher for the folks working on teams' digital content and social media teams.

There's not much to discuss, and not every team can get as lucky as the Seattle Kraken and have their mascot almost get attacked by a bear.

So, perhaps this is why the Colorado Avalanche have decided to say, "F--k it; it's haiku time."

Now, I'm not a huge poetry guy. If someone held a gun to my head and asked for my favorite poem, I'd have to go with "The Rime of the Ancient Mariner," by Samuel Taylor Coleridge, and that's mostly because it's the subject of an Iron Maiden song.

Also, that would be a really weird reason to have a gun held to your head…

Anyway, having said that, I can still appreciate a haiku (a Japanese style of poetry with a focus on syllable count rather than rhyming).

With on-ice action still a few weeks away, the Avalanche started writing haikus about some of the teams they'll be facing this season.

Like this one for the Pittsburgh Penguins that serves as an ode to Pens captain Sidney Crosby and Avs star Nathan MacKinnon, who both hail from Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia:

This one pays tribute to the Philadelphia Flyers and their inimitable mascot, Gritty:

They gave some love to Canada's "all-dressed" potato chips in honor of the team that plays in the nation's capital, the Ottawa Senators:

There were plenty more where those came from:

Stick taps to the admin for having some fun.

I can't lie, I was digging these…

Hell, I'm gonna try one:

Offseasons Go Slow

The Avalanche Would Agree

Please, Drop The Puck Soon