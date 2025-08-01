Kraken Mascot Goes Fishing, Gets Charged By A Grizzly Bear While Fishing

It's the NHL offseason, which means it's the offseason for the mascots and social media and video teams, too. So, the Seattle Kraken's had a plan for a lighthearted video in which their mascot goes fishing with center John Hadyen.

I suppose the gist of the video was that the Kraken mascot, Buoy, was going to hang out with Hayden during the offseason, with Hayden, who, apparently, likes to fish.

It seems like a harmless, albeit not particularly exciting idea, but a grizzly bear decided to show up and give the Kraken a little more than they bargained for.

Alright, when I first read about this video, I just assumed that a bear would wander past the camera, like 100 yards in the background.

I was incorrect.

They might need to clean out that Buoy suit because I doubt the fella in that suit ever thought he'd find himself dressed as a troll and getting chased by a grizzly when he started studying the art of mascotery.

That bear was lucky it wasn't Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty out in that river, otherwise I think the camera crew would be eating bear stew for dinner.

All I could think of when I saw this was that documentary, Grizzly Man, about the guy who lived with grizzly bears in the wild until one day the bears decided, "Alright, enough with this guy whining about his relationship issues," and took matters into their own hand.

It's wild. Werner Herzog directs and narrates it. A fox steals the guy's hat.

Basically, it's about a guy who sits around in the wild for months at a time and gets bullied by nature.

Anyway, fortunately, things worked out quite a bit better for Buoy, Hayden, and the Kraken staffers on hand.

I'm a glass-half-full kind of guy, and the way I see it, everyone in that river just got the greatest bar story of all time.

"…So, I'm in this river with a troll and NHLer John Hayden, right? We're fishing, and then all of a sudden this grizzly shows up and charges at the troll! The troll may have shat himself; I'm pretty sure I did…"