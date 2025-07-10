We've Got A War Of Words Between IndyCar Drivers Conor Daly And Santino Ferrucci

The two had a run-in last weekend at Mid-Ohio

IndyCar drivers might leave everything on the track, but sometimes beefs carry over, and that's what we're getting this week between Conor Daly and Santino Ferrucci heading into a doubleheader weekend at Iowa Speedway.

Last weekend, the series was at Mid-Ohio, and during the race, Daly's No. 76 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet had a coming together with Ferrucci's No. 14 AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet.

Although "a coming together" might be an understatement.

Ferrucci isn't afraid to get his elbows out and then some, but he crossed the line when he afforded Daly absolutely no room, which sent the No. 76 across the grass and earned Ferrucci a three-position penalty for avoidable contact.

After the race, Daly took to X to voice his understandable displeasure with the way Ferrucci had raced him.

Hey! I just learned that using the term "clown" pejoratively is offensive to clowns… or at least one really whiny clown.

Daly then doubled down on his Speed Street podcast.

"The lack of respect that Santino actually has for the effort that goes into this type of racing," Daly said, per Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass. "To throw it away purely because he either doesn’t care or doesn’t know what’s going on or doesn’t like me?"

"I don’t care that he doesn’t like me," he continued. "I don’t like him. ... Santino has actually raced somewhat intelligently this year on occasions. And I thought we were actually on a little bit better of a spot."

Anyway, Ferrucci — who really has had a solid season — races hard and is never one to back down from a confrontation. On Thursday, admitted that he had made a mistake leading to the incident, but still found space to fire back at Daly.

"I just got caught up messing with a backmarker," Ferrucci told Pockrass ahead of the Iowa doubleheader. "We would have finished inside the top 10. I’m mad at myself."

Ferrucci had one last salvo to fire.

"He’s a good oval racer and so am I," he said. "But if he doesn’t think that memories are short, then he has something else coming.

"And I know how to outsmart him on an oval. I’ve done it before. It’ll be fun. I’m looking forward to it."

Oh man. Let's see what happens if these two find each other on track, which, on a 0.875-mile oval, is a guarantee.