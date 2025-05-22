We've Got Our First Look At Wienermobiles On-Track At Indianapolis Motor Speedway

This week, IndyCar dropped a bombshell on us that on Friday — also known as Carb Day — the final day of practice before the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500, there was going to be a race involving six Oscar Mayer Wienermobiles, dubbed the Wienie 500.

It could be the greatest idea in all of recorded human history.

It makes the printing press look like an afterthought. Makes the lightbulb seem like a neat little science fair project. Makes the Mona Lisa look like an average-at-best painting, which it is.

The news that this race was happening garnered a lot of buzz because the mere thought of a Wienermobile making its way around the 2.5-mile track was hard to fathom, but we now have our first looks at these meat machines out on the track.

It's good that we're not letting the Wienermoniles hit a road or street track because that long wheel base probably gives them a turning radius on par with a battleship. So, don't expect the Wieners to pick up most of their lap time through the corners.

But on the straights? Also not particularly impressive, but I mean, these are Wienermobiles, they're not built for speed, they are built for spreading the gospel of Oscar Mayer wieners.

It doesn't matter how fast they go, we just want to see six rolling hot dogs racing around the most famous track in all of motorsports, and — we're getting it, and it's going to be nothing short of glorious.

The race will get underway at 1:45 ET on Friday afternoon and will be streamed on the Fox Sports app as well as on the IndyCar on Fox social media channels. The regular IndyCar broadcast team consisting of Will Buxton, James Hinchcliffe, and Townsend Bell will be on the call.