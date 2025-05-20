Babe, Wake Up; They're Dropping A Wienermobile Race Ahead Of The Indy 500

Everyone knows that Memorial Day weekend is the biggest weekend in motorsports with the Monaco Grand Prix, the Indianapolis 500, and the Coca-Cola 600 happening within hours of each other.

But this year, we're adding another sure-to-be-instant-classic event to the weekend: the Wienie 500.

What is that? Oh, it's just a fleet of Oscar Mayer Wienermobiles racing around the most iconic track in all of motorsports.

Y'know, just maybe the greatest idea of all-time!

Drivers… start your wieners!!!!!

The race will take place on Carb Day, the final day of practice before the Indy 500, which also includes all kinds of other events for fans to enjoy.

Lucky for those of us around the country, the race will be streamed on the Fox Sports app and the IndyCar on Fox social media accounts with Will Buxton, James Hinchcliffe, and Townsend Bell on the call.

Now, I think I've made this clear in the past, but I'm a big fan of the Wienermobile. As far as driveable food goes, it's the king.

When you see it out in the wild, it's breathtaking, like watching a herd of buffalo storm along the Great Plains or seeing the video of that squirrel that knows how to water ski.

About a year ago, I ran to the UPS Store, and on my way home, I saw one of the Wienermobiles parked behind a hotel. I drove the rest of the way home like a maniac because I couldn't wait to tell my fiancée about my celebrity sighting. And even after I walked into the apartment and shouted, "Guess what has two thumbs and just saw the Wienermobile; This guy!" while she was on a work call, she still plans to marry me. Pretty cool, huh?

I'm anxious to see what kind of racing they produce. I mean, they're aerodynamic as hell. I mean, I'm not sure what kind of engine they've got under the hood (casing?), but those road-worthy wieners are going to bring it down the straights and through the short chutes.

This year's Indy 500 is already shaping up to be a classic thanks to one of the most dramatic on and off track build-ups in years, and I think the Wienie 500 will be a more than serviceable opening act.