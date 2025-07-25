We've Got A College Football Cheating Scandal Brewing In Memphis, Including Sharing Playbooks Via Leaked DMs

Less NIL, and more of THIS out of the college football world!

It's been a minute since we had a really solid college football cheating scandal, right? I feel like all we talk about nowadays is NIL stuff. When we're not doing that, it's basically a pissing match between the SEC and Big Ten.

That's it. That's what college football has become.

Until now, baby! We've got a cheating scandal BREWING in the AAC, where alleged DMs between Memphis DB Tahj Ra-El and UTSA QB Owen McCown have leaked, according to On3.

The messages in question are from last fall, ahead of the Nov. 2 meeting between the Roadrunners and Tigers. The content in question?

Just the entire Memphis defensive playbook!!!

Take a look:

This is what it's all about

I mean, just incredible stuff here. This is the sport I fell in love with! More of this, baby! Less NIL and house committee hearings, and more ‘pissed-off-DB-giving-away-state-secrets.' This is how you win the fans back.

A lot to break down here. For starters, UTSA won this game, 44-36. If you had the entire playbook and knew the schemes ahead of time, how do you only win by eight points? That's my biggest question here. What an indictment on this Owen McCown fella. Not a great look, above all else.

If you're gonna cheat, at least act like you belong.

In fact, UTSA at one point was down 24-14! They knew how the sausage was made and still had to scratch and claw for a 'dub. Tough look, if you ask me.

Now, a couple things from that video …

No. 0, who Tahj Ra-El threw under the bus in the (alleged) leaked messages, didn't play in this game. He was hurt, as Ra-El happily said. So, we can go ahead and throw that one away.

Everything else, though? It's fishy, to say the least. UTSA probably shouldn't have won this game given the fact that they were 3-5 at the time and Memphis was in playoff contention. But, it's not all that surprising. I've bet on many a weeknight AAC game. They're usually pretty nuts, which is why they're the best. So, a mini-upset here ain't that surprising.

Still … it's fishy. That's all. Just fishy. You know what else is fishy? The fact that Tahj Ra-El, who transferred to Purdue, is no longer listed on Purdue's website.

Probably nothing to see here!

Not great. Neither school has commented on this, as far as I can tell, but Purdue scrubbing a dude from their website tells me there are some legs to these … alleged … leaked messages.

Love the energy we're playing with today. Football season is almost here, boys and girls.

Let's keep the momentum rolling!