We're America And We're Not Afraid Of Terrorist Threats Messing With Our Super Bowl Week

NEW ORLEANS – There is a cop, or national guardsman, or law enforcement of some sort everywhere one turns in the downtown area of this city. Thousands of them. Some of them are packing automatic weapons, some have their Belgian Malinois dogs at the ready. They're everywhere, which makes this city look like a fort in places, because there's hardened barricades and fencing all over the place as well.

All these measures are meant to make sure that the thousands of visitors here – some sober, most drunk off their butts by the end of the week – will be able to enjoy Super Bowl week.

Why?

Because we're America, dang it, and we're not going to let any terrorist attack or future threat change who we are and what we do during football season!

Kristi Noem: Safeguard American Traditions

That was the message, delivered on Monday in a much more artful manner, by the people charged with keeping Super Bowl LIX safe.

"This Super Bowl exemplifies how we come together to safeguard our traditions," United States secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said. "How we come together to make sure the public is well-informed and gets the chance to celebrate what's very special to us – to our culture, to our people, and our families – but also do it in a way that is reactive to what we see is the current environment we see in the world today."

The world today is rife with terrorism and terrorists of all shapes and sizes.

One inspired by ISIS attacked and killed 14 people on Bourbon Street on Jan. 1 and that shocked the city, the country, and obviously caused questions about playing football games mere blocks from where the attack happened.

Well, the Sugar Bowl went forward after a one-day delay.

And the Super Bowl is going forward as scheduled on Sunday.

No 'Specific, Credible Threats' To Super Bowl

So, screw you, terrorists.

"The world is a much more dangerous place, but here in the homeland, we are safe, and I would tell you that right now there are no specific, credible threats to this event at the Super Bowl," Noem said. "Which I think should give us all a sense of security but also knowing we will adjust that as needed."

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry echoed the secretary's message. This game goes forward as this country goes forward, regardless that the terrorists want us to change our way of life.

"Our citizens have seen death and destruction in a place that represents America more than any other place in America – on a street where all walks of life are welcomed for a fun and festive time," Landry said.

"And as we went through days and I spoke to each of the victim's families, a common theme continued to occur and that was that they did not want the loss of those loved ones and those that were injured on that street to go in vain – that America would continue to stand up to those who seek to wreak havoc and terror on us.

"And that we would defend and secure our citizens so they could go about enjoying their way of life."

American Cooperation After Attack

The last month has seen a mission undertaken in New Orleans by the NFL, by two dozen federal agencies, special response teams, covert operations teams, and other law enforcement that will protect the land, waterways and air up to 30 square miles around the Caesars Superdome on Sunday to make sure America's grandest game is played without incident.

That synergy takes a lot of different people with differing viewpoints to cooperate.

And we're not talking just federal, state and local people finding ways and a willingness to share territory and jurisdictions and information. We're talking conservatives and liberals in a divided political climate coming together.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is a democrat. Landry is a republican. So is Noem.

But they spent 50 minutes giving one another credit about how they've provided help, resources and support so that Super Bowl LIX is played without incident.

Terrorist Was 'Enemy Of Our Country'

"We actually work well together, we are genuine partners," New Orleans police superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick said.

Then Kirkpatrick turned to Noem and spoke to her directly.

"Thank you for representing our country by being here," Kirkpatrick said to Noem. "Thank you for acknowledging our heroic officers who killed an enemy of our country, who was out to be an enemy of the state and be an enemy of the city. We have prevailed.

"We are going to have a fantastic Super Bowl."