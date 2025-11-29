NFL Week 13 Must-Watch Games: Broken Quarterbacks, Broken Lines, And Massive Matchups

The injury list is brutal, the stakes are high, and Week 13 features some of the NFL’s most compelling showdowns yet

The NFL’s must-watch games this week feature a quarterback with a reportedly fractured leg, one with a broken wrist, and one with a broken offensive line. That’s how it is on Sunday for Daniel Jones, Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen.

And did we mention C.J. Stroud is returning from a weeks-long concussion?

Dawkins, Brown Out For Bills

Jones is playing against the Texans' defense — one of the NFL’s top 10 in sacks — while dealing with a leg injury widely reported as a fractured fibula.

Rodgers returns to the lineup after missing last week’s start because he fractured his wrist the previous week. He is expected to play with a brace that will allow him to protect himself, but pain management will be a factor.

And then Josh Allen will play behind an offensive line missing Dion Dawkins (concussion protocol) and Spencer Brown (shoulder).

It’s the MAS*H unit version of the Week 13 must-watch NFL slate:

Houston Texans (6-5) @ Indianapolis Colts (8-3)

WHY IT MATTERS: This is the first of two defining AFC South showdowns between these two and, sorry Jacksonville, that's what will determine the winner in the division. The first meeting could offer tiebreaker control. The season-finale meeting could determine the division winner.

WHAT TO WATCH: C.J. Stroud, who has not played since Nov. 2 since leaving with a concussion, has cleared the concussion protocol and starts. Daniel Jones has been nursing a fibula injury, which NFL Network reported as a broken leg, and yet he practiced full late in the week. Can he escape the Texans pass rush?

ENTERTAINMENT VALUE: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

NARRATIVE: The AFC South finally has more than one good team that seemingly dominates the division but doesn't meet the standards of the AFC's elite. The Colts, Texans and even Jaguars can play with anyone this year.

Los Angeles Rams (9-2) @ Carolina Panthers (6-6)

WHY IT MATTERS: The Rams are not only chasing the NFC West crown but also home field advantage throughout the playoffs and must win to stay ahead of the ascending Chicago Bears. The Panthers are an inconsistent team but, despite this, find themselves closer to leading the division ahead of Tampa Bay (6-5) than climbing to San Francisco (8-4) in the No. 7 spot as a wild card.

WHAT TO WATCH: Matthew Stafford is one of the MVP favorites and his ability to challenge Carolina’s secondary could be evident unless the Panthers generate significant rush, which is hard to expect because the Panthers are 31st in the league in sacks..

ENTERTAINMENT VALUE: ⭐⭐⭐

NARRATIVE: This is a late-season measuring stick for the Panthers that will tell everyone connected with that franchise if the club is on the right track or is merely treading water.

Buffalo Bills (7-4) @ Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5)

WHY IT MATTERS: It is getting late early for the Bills, who must begin to string together victories if they're going to overtake the division-leading Patriots and win their sixth consecutive AFC East title. The Steelers, losers in two of their previous three games, are in first place in the AFC North not because they're playing well but because the Ravens suffered a setback on Thanksgiving.

WHAT TO WATCH: The Josh Allen show has been great the last five seasons as the Buffalo quarterback has overcome, well, everything and everyone except Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. But this year, it's obvious he doesn't have a great supporting cast and this game he'll be without his two starting offensive tackles. The Steelers, meanwhile, get starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers back, and he plays for the first time since fracturing his left wrist.

ENTERTAINMENT VALUE: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

NARRATIVE: Two physical teams built for December football — one rises toward January, the other edges closer to elimination.