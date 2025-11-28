Lamar Jackson's Game Has Fallen Off A Cliff And Nobody Seems To Know Why

The two-time MVP has not thrown touchdown pass in his last three games

While everyone else was busy digesting their turkey dinner, and turkey second-helping, and preparing for Friday's turkey sandwiches, the Baltimore Ravens had to be wondering privately why quarterback Lamar Jackson is playing like a turkey.

That's because Jackson's game has fallen off a proverbial cliff.

Jackson Wants To Be Himself

And the worst part about the decline is that nobody seems to know why it has happened. At least no one is saying. Even Jackson cannot give reasons it's happening, so when he is asked how it gets fixed, he can only offer a vague plan.

"Just be me, be Lamar," Jackson said after the Ravens' Thanksgiving loss to the Bengals. "That’s all."

Baltimore's November portion of the schedule is complete and Jackson had a consistently bad month.

Consider these facts:

Thursday night's game was Joe Burrow's return to the lineup for the first time since September. And in that game, the guy who hadn't played in two months outplayed Jackson.

But the concern is greater than that.

Jackson Has Had A Bad Month

Jackson's been getting outplayed for weeks. You don't hear many pundits mention that because he's kind of an untouchable based on his past performances. But Jackson has been terrible.

He has not thrown a touchdown pass in three games. He has, however, thrown three interceptions and fumbled four times, including one pick and two lost fumbles against the Bengals.

Jackson now has a four-game slide in which he has not completed 60 percent of his passes.

And he has failed to eclipse 200 passing yards in three of the last four outings, with Thursday night's loss being the exception.

The slide has become so chronic that coach John Harbaugh is getting questioned about it.

John Harbaugh: Lamar Jackson Is ‘Fully Healthy’

"When you turn the ball over as much as we did tonight, that's the story of the game," Harbaugh told reporters when asked about Jackson's struggles. "We have to do ... We just can't do it. You can't do it if you want to win football games."

There's got to be an explanation for this. So, is Jackson not healthy? After all, he missed multiple games with a hamstring injury and then has been managing knee, ankle and even a recent toe injury. So is Jackson simply not fully healthy?

"Fully healthy?" Harbaugh asked. "Yes, Lamar is fully healthy to play. Yes, absolutely."

Jackson agrees it's not a physical problem.

"No, I just have to be more consistent," he said. "I have to make those throws. I don't miss them in practice, so I shouldn't be missing them in the game."

Fine, so are his mechanics off?

Jackson Says Mechanics Are Fine

Did he lose something during his layoff or is he compensating for the injuries somehow and that's causing his throwing motion or feet to be off?

"No, I’ve been throwing like that all this time," Jackson said. "I just have to be consistent."

It's no surprise the Ravens are rallying around Jackson despite his struggles.

"We aren't pointing the finger at anybody, not pointing the finger at Lamar, not pointing the finger at whoever it may be – skill guys, O-line, whatever it may be," safety Kyle Hamilton said. "We're all one family. We have to roll with the punches and get through the lows and the highs at the same time.

"He is on point and on time in practice, and it just doesn't go that way sometimes in the game. But he's a competitor, and he's one of the best. [He’s] a two-time MVP for a reason."

True. But he's not playing like an MVP for a reason now. And nobody seems to know the reason.