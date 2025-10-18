Weed Lovers Will Appreciate The Reasoning Behind Jelly Roll's Michigan Pick On GameDay

Country singer Jelly Roll appeared on College GameDay before the Ole Miss-Georgia game, a decision that left many people scratching their heads .

After all, he has more connections to Tennessee and Vanderbilt than anyone in Georgia, a big no-no in Athens. That would be like walking into a game at Oregon and saying "Hey everyone, I’m a USC fan!"

All that aside, Jelly Roll did provide us an epic content moment in the middle of his game-picking duties that redeemed his appearance.

Michigan and Washington squared off in Ann Arbor this afternoon, an under-the-radar good matchup in the early window. Both teams are evenly matched, so going into the game, the panel was divided. Once Jelly Roll’s turn came around, he had to provide some logic for his pick.

And he did — but the reasoning had absolutely nothing to do with football.

Channeling his love for marijuana, Jelly Roll picked the Wolverines because Michigan exports a lot of weed.

"I probably shouldn't say this on national TV, but if this came down to the battle of the growers, I'm riding in Michigan, baby... My favorite place to partake in recreational activity in America," Jelly Roll said.

Perfect, absolutely perfect.

He’s not lying about Michigan being a hub for pot, the state produces millions of pounds of the stuff each year . If you love weed (like Jelly Roll does) The Wolverine State is definitely a place to go.

Even if Michigan lets him down on the football field, there will definitely be ways the state can get him back on a high — literally.

I'd say that appearance turned out to be good after all, wouldn't you?