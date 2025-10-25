We Have A College Basketball Secret Scrimmage 'Source-Off' On Our Hands

Enough with the secret scrimmages, please!

If you've been around these parts for… well, for a week, I guess, then you know how much stock I put into college basketball secret scrimmage results.

With no way to verify who did what other than from some beat writers sneaking into the gymnasium, it's hard to glean anything from these glorified joint practices anyway.

With that said, the defending national champion Florida Gators had a "secret scrimmage" against the Illinois Fighting Illini, and it sounds like they may have gotten the better of the swamp kings in this one.

Wow! That's impressive stuff from the Illini.

Even with the Gators missing a key cog in transfer guard Boogie Fland, you have to take your hats off to them for what they were able to do against Todd Golden's team.

It was a great win.

Or, was it?

What in the world is going on here?

It looks like we have ourselves a good old-fashioned secret scrimmage source-off, ladies and gentlemen.

So, which is it?

Did the Gators come out and get a double-digit win over a solid tournament team from a power conference, or did Illinois put the clamps on the defending champs in a blowout victory?

Who's to say, but even legitimate sports columnists on X are a little confused about which orange and blue basketball team took home the victory on Saturday.

Maybe it's my Gator bias seeping through, but I find it much easier to fathom a team as talented as Florida winning by 10 points than that same team getting their doors blown off by an admittedly good, but not great Illinois squad.

Regardless, this is why you should disregard any news you hear about secret scrimmages from now until the end of time.

Besides, it's still college football season, and we can't be talking hoops when it's not even Halloween yet.

Wake me up when it's February, and we are knee-deep in conference play. Then you can talk to me all about why the A-10 is a five-bid league this year.

But until that day comes, leave me alone.