If An "Upset" Occurs In A "Secret Scrimmage," Did It Really Happen

College basketball is awesome.

I don't think I'm breaking any news here, but one of the things that makes this sport so incredible is tradition.

The Cameron Crazies, "Rock Chalk" at Allen Fieldhouse, and filling out brackets for the NCAA Tournament are just a few of the great traditions that give college basketball its edge over the NBA.

One of the weirder traditions, however, is preseason "secret scrimmages."

These are scrimmages that take place behind closed doors between two teams as a sort of "precursor to the preseason" and are staged to give some of the national championship favorites a gauge on what their seasons may look like.

The oxymoronic aspect of this whole thing is that the secret scrimmages are usually anything but secret, with hoards of reporters spilling the beans about how both teams performed that day.

One such program with short odds to win the big dance is Houston, which decided to host Ole Miss in a super secret scrimmage earlier Sunday, and apparently, the Rebels dominated last season's national runner-up

Other than how ironic it is that a "secret scrimmage" is being leaked on X, I find it hilarious that this is being referred to as an upset.

Isn't the whole point of these scrimmages to see what your team has that season without the penalty of a loss?

I feel like that should include being shielded from public criticism.

Perhaps the Cougars had an off day or coach Kelvin Sampson was implementing a new drop zone on defense that his team hasn't fully grasped yet.

Or maybe Ole Miss just got really hot from behind the arc. It happens!

Whatever the case, these are glorified joint practices at the end of the day, so can they really call this an upset?

Of course, they can, because it's the internet and we have to sensationalize everything!

Now Ole Miss fans are going to think they're making a Final Four run and Houston fans are going to believe they're destined for an NIT exit.

Neither is (likely) true, but in the offseason, perception is reality until it isn't.

Take every practice report and secret scrimmage result with a grain of salt.

Trust me, it will save you a ton of sadness and indigestion in the meantime.