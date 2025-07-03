Are We About To Witness The Best-Looking IndyCar Race Ever?

The NTT IndyCar Series is back in action this weekend at Mid-Ohio, and if you're a lover of top-notch liveries, you're not going to know what to do with yourself, because this could be one of the best-looking crops of special liveries in recent memory.

So, what do you say we look at some of them?!

*Crowd applauds for 12 minutes*

Alright, alright, calm down…

Let's get started with Meyer Shank Racing's homage to Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath — who will play their final shows (for real this time… probably) in their native Birmingham, England, this weekend — on Felix Rosenqvist's No. 60 Honda, and it might be my favorite of the bunch.

Are you kidding me? That's spectacular.

Ten out of 10. No notes.

In fact, if they want to run that for the rest of the season, they will hear no complaints from this hombre.

Tough to top that, but I think that we have some other liveries that come close, with a pair of beauties from the folks at Andretti Global.

First off is Kyle Kirkwood's No. 27 Honda, which pays tribute to the team's power unit manufacturer and their Marysville Auto Plant, which is within an hour of the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

That's sharp, and Honda deserves a hat-tip because they — specifically their engines — have been dynamite and have won every race this season.

Now, let's move along through the Andretti Global garage to Marcus Ericsson's No. 28 Honda, which pays tribute to another major IndyCar partner, Fox Sports.

Seeing as those of us here at OutKick are under the Fox umbrella, perhaps there's a little bit of bias, but I think that's a fantastic-looking livery that should pop out of the field rather nicely and be easy to spot.

Finally, we'll check in on championship leader Alex Palou, who is using a "None More Black" livery on his No. 10 Honda for Chip Ganassi Racing, brought to us by OpenAI.

We get a lot of dark liveries these days in motorsports — especially in F1, where black often means exposed carbon fiber and less paint, which means less weight — but I still love an all or mostly black livery. It just looks clean.

That's just a taste of what you'll see this weekend, but, man, that's one good-looking grid.

Be sure to catch the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio on Sunday, July 6, at 1 pm ET on Fox.