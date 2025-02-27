Wayne Gretzky's Wife Thanks Bobby Orr For Standing Up For Her Husband

A lot of people in Canada have not been too happy with one of — and depending on who you ask, the greatest Canadian, Wayne Gretzky.

The Great One's friendship with US President Donald Trump, especially as he continues to talk about adding Canada to the Union as the 51st state, hasn't won Gretzky too many fans in the Great White North, even though he obviously hasn't done anything wrong.

Now, another one of the all-time greats, this time the greatest defenseman of all-time, Bobby Orr, is jumping to Gretzky's defense, and Gretzky's wife, Janet Gretzky, is very appreciative that No. 4 has her husband's back.

Janet shared a letter from Orr.

In the letter, Orr talked about some of the hate that Gretzky received after he served as the honorary captain for Team Canada ahead of the 4 Nations Face-Off Championship. Some fans were upset that Gretzky wasn't wearing a Team Canada jersey when he took the ice.

"For the life of me, I cannot understand why the ‘haters; have decided to go after Wayne because he ’didn't wear a Canadian jersey' during his introduction at the final match," Orr wrote. "I, for one, thought that he looked very dignified while representing Canada with class and professionalism. Remember, this is a man who wore the Maple Leaf on multiple occasions with pride."

I must say, seeing Bobby Orr dunk on "haters" is my favorite thing I've seen today, but I'll go a step further: anyone who was upset about the lack of a jersey was just mad that Gretzky is friendly with Trump.

That's it.

As Orr noted, people are entitled to their opinions, but let's make sure we're all on the same page with how much Gretzky has done for his home country.

"Wayne is a guy from Brantford, Ontario who made good and has done nothing throughout his life but give aid and assistance to innumerable Canadians along the way," Orr wrote.

Mrs. Gretzky was clearly appreciative of these words and said in the caption of her Instagram post that seeing some of the comments has been hard on Gretzky.

"He has always said you are one of the Greatest if not the Greatest," she wrote to Orr. "Thank you for your kind words."