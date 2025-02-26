President Trump Calls Wayne Gretzky 'Greatest Canadian,' Makes Him Free Agent So People Aren't Mean To Him

It's no secret that Wayne Gretzky — the greatest hockey player of all time — is pals with President Donald Trump, and that's something that has not sat well with folks in Gretzky's native Canada.

That's, of course, because of the President's repeated calls for Canada to become the US's 51st state. Gretzky even caught flack from people on social media while he was serving as Canada's honorary captain ahead of the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game last week.

Well, POTUS has seen enough of this Gretzky bashing, and on Wednesday he took to Truth Social to put an end to it…

..but of course, he did weave in a few of his signature nicknames and jabs.

"Wayne Gretzky is a fantastic guy!" the President began. "They call him, 'The Great One,' and he is. He could run for any political office in Canada, and win. Wayne is my friend, and he wants to make me happy, and is therefore somewhat ‘low key’ about Canada remaining a separate Country, rather than becoming a cherished and beautiful 51st State, paying much Lower Taxes, a Free and Powerful Military, NO TARIFFS, and having a Booming Economy."

See? Wayne-O is just trying to maintain peace in the locker room. Very captainly of him.

I've got to say, I feel bad for people who are so anti-Trump that they can't appreciate what a hilarious writer he is. He loves the ol' bait and switch. He says something nice and then just starts throwing punches once you've been lulled into a false sense of security.

It's art.

"Wayne and Janet, his wonderful wife, love Canada, and they should only support Canada, and whatever else makes the Canadian People, and Governor Justin Trudeau, happy," Trump continued.

He did it! He couldn't help himself! "Governor Trudeau!"

"(Gretzky is) the Greatest Canadian of them all, and I am therefore making him a "free agent," because I don’t want anyone in Canada to say anything bad about him. He supports Canada the way it is, as he should, even though it’s not nearly as good as it could be as part of the Greatest and Most Powerful Country in the World, the Good Ole’ U.S.A.!"

That is a Trump tweeting (or Truth-ing, I guess?) masterclass for the ages. I mean, what a roller coaster.

But there you have it, Gretzky is a "free agent." so I better not hear any nastiness about him coming from the Great White North.

That's how this works (I think)…