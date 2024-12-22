WATCH: Giant Bull Shark Leaps Into 15-Foot Fishing Boat

A group of anglers got a lot more than they bargained for on Friday when a giant bull shark invited itself onto their boat.

Two-time U.S. National Spearfishing Champion Ryan Myers posted a video to his Facebook page this weekend that shows the shark fighting for its life on the deck of a 15-foot fishing vessel. He and two others were fighting a fish when the predator leaped out of the water, ate the fish, jumped over the angler and belly-flopped onto the fiberglass.

"The shark jumped into the f*cking boat!" one of the men yelled.

The animal also knocked two rods and the trolling motor into the water.

As terrifying as this incident was, it's not terribly unusual for fishermen to experience a close call with these massive creatures.

In fact, bull sharks are known for boat attacks. The species is one of the "big three" — along with great whites and tiger sharks — for posing the greatest risk to humans. This is because they are often found in regions where humans swim and fish.

But it's not just those three species you have to look out for! Check out this video of a mako shark helping itself to the bow of a fishing boat in New Zealand in 2022:

And this 7-foot mako who hitched a ride on the deck of a boat off the coast of Maine:

In both of those incidents, the sharks made it back into the water unscathed — albeit maybe a bit traumatized.

Unfortunately, though, there wasn't a happy ending for the shark who jumped onto Ryan Myers' boat on Friday.

But to all the people in the comments asking why the men didn't attempt to save the life of their uninvited guest, I would simply ask: Which limb are you willing to sacrifice in an attempt to deadlift and toss a thrashing, panicked 500-pound murder fish back into the water?

