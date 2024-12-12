WATCH: Fisherman Reels In 10-Foot Great White Shark On Florida Beach

A Florida fisherman got the catch of a lifetime when he reeled in a 10-foot Great White Shark from a Florida beach on Tuesday.

Alberto Vanegas — operator of Amelia Island Land Based Shark Charter — told the local news it was just a "normal Tuesday" when he launched a blackfin tuna as bait, sending it 400 feet off the beach in north Florida. Imagine his surprise when a Great White started nibbling on the line.

After a 30-minute struggle, Vanegas posted photos of the massive murder fish on his company's Facebook page.

"I am honored and blessed to have caught the first Great White shark that was caught from the beach on the east coast of Florida. Biologists, researchers, and locals are all stunned and amazed that this apex predator was caught here and from the beach," the avid fisherman wrote in the post.

"Thank you for all of the love and support. I am so excited and will continue to honor land-based shark fishing and conservation of these magnificent animals."

On TikTok, Vanegas posted a video of the shark on the shoreline as well as the tuna he used as bait.

Because keeping a Great White Shark is illegal in the United States under the Marine Mammal Protection Act and the Endangered Species Act, Vanegas and his colleagues released their prize catch back into the ocean where it belongs.

So if you're swimming near Amelia Island anytime soon, maybe watch out for that.