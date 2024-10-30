Guys Catch Giant Shark, Can't Contain Incredible Reactions: WATCH

We finally have an animal thunderdome video that is uplifting and wholesome.

Generally, the animal thunderdome is a house of horrors. People go out into nature thinking they're a character in a Disney movie and it ends in disaster.

Whether that's trying to pet a wild Bison, having to shoot a wolf in the face or ending up face-to-face with a bear, it doesn't take much for it to turn into a nightmare.

That's not the case today!

Guys catch massive shark in awesome video.

TikTok user @jd_michael shared a video of himself with two buddies hauling in a huge mako shark that was legit doing flips while on the line.

He noted they were in just a "13 foot skiff" and were "12 miles offshore." That meant they didn't have a lot working in their favor, but instead of being nervous, the trio seemed to be having the time of their lives.

Check out the truly incredible footage below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

You simply can't fake that kind of joy. They're in a small boat fighting against a massive shark, and don't seem the least bit worried. Those are the kind of dudes you want to be around, and the comments section loved it:

This is why I quit fishing, too many happy people that aren’t me

where do you find friends that will do this

dad lore of the century

12 miles offshore in 13ft skiff is crazy…count me in

The amount of adrenaline they have

Generally speaking, sharks can be terrifying, and I'm sure if they'd been in the water, it would have been a disaster.

Instead, they were holding their ground and fighting. It's a shame the video doesn't show whether or not they ended up cutting it loose. I've reached out to find the answer, and will update accordingly!

Props to these bros for being awesome guys living in the moment. They definitely have a story for the ages. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.