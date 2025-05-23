Jon Gruden's Son Is A Powerlifting Monster: WATCH

Las Vegas Raiders strength and conditioning coach Deuce Gruden, the son of everyone's favorite former NFL head coach,Jon, backed up his job title this past week when he successfully powerlifted an ungodly amount of weight.

You want to talk about being built differently? Deuce Gruden (absolutely incredible name, by the way) put his money and his reputation where his mouth, oops, I mean his arms were, by absolutely decimating 463lbs at the International Powerlifting Federation World Championship, where he would end up taking third place according to his proud father.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude

HOLY…

In a video tweeted out by Deuce's father and former Raiders and Bucs coach Jon Gruden, Deuce can be seen having no problem lifting the ridiculous amount of weight, while also being cheered on by Raiders players at their practice facility.

"Let's f'n rock, Deuce! Push it, Come on Deuce," a number of Raiders players were screaming on the newly released video while watching their strength and conditioning coach on the weight bench continue to crush it and set some personal bests in his journey to being one of the baddest weight and powerlifters in the world.

Seriously, when you see the 5'6", 180-lb monster of a human with arms as big as tree trunks ripping all that weight, the hot seat is no doubt on any Raiders player who dares say that they are too tired to give it a go during training camp.

Deuce Gruden looks like someone whose name would 100% be Deuce Gruden.

PETE CARROLL JOINS THE RAIDERS THIS SEASON

I'm sure newly hired head coach Pete Carroll, as well as new QB Geno Smith, are grinning from ear to ear knowing that THAT guy is in charge of getting their team into shape.

HOW GOOD DO YOU SEE THE RAIDERS BEING THIS SEASON? TWEET ME: @TheGunzShow