‘You Are Absolute Cowards’: Washington High School Athlete Blasts State Leaders

Democratic politicians and school administrators have shown, time and time again, that they will choose left-wing ideology — specifically those related to transgender ideology — over the rights of girls and women when given the chance. But girls and women are starting to fight back.

A Washington high school student-athlete, Frances Staudt, delivered an impassioned speech during a recent event, calling out Washington State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal, Washington Governor Bob Ferguson and Washington Attorney General Nick Brown for their cowardice.

"This is speaking directly to Chris Reykdal, Governor Bob Ferguson and Attorney General Nick Brown," Staudt began. "We see right through you and your lies… What we see is gutless men trying to stifle the voices of young female athletes. You have no courage; you have no guts; you are absolute cowards."

For background, in February 2025, Staudt was investigated for harassment and bullying after she refused to take the court against a trans-identifying biological male basketball player in a girls' high school game.

According to a complaint from the Foundation Against Intolerance & Racism against the Tumwater school district, Staudt noticed during warm-ups ahead of her team's game against Shelton High School that the opposition had a biological male on its roster.

Staudt requested the biological male to be removed from the game or stop it entirely, but Tumwater officials refused to do either, at the risk of "discrimination" against the male player.

These situations are, unfortunately, quite common when it comes to trans-identifying biological male athletes competing in girls' and women's sports. Left-wing ideologues, who comprise many school district administrative offices across the country, but especially in certain states, are perfectly willing to sacrifice privacy, safety and fairness for girls for their anti-reality platform.

OutKick witnessed it firsthand while covering a trans-identifying male volleyball player in Michigan. In Ann Arbor, a school principal watched and basically encouraged pro-trans activists to harass this OutKick reporter for simply covering the event.

What's encouraging, though, is seeing these young women fight back against the anti-female establishment. I know what it's like to face the wrath of the trans mafia, but I can't imagine being a high school girl taking them on. Good for Staudt for standing up for herself and millions of other girls.

While she calls Reykdal, Ferguson and Brown "cowards," it's clear that Staudt is anything but a coward. She is a brave young woman willing to stand up for what she believes in.

It certainly helps that she's on the side of reality and common sense.