Michigan AD At Center Of Title IX Dispute Over Trans Athlete Put On Leave

Chet Hesson gave an interview to a radical pro-LGBTQ outlet despite the superintendent’s order not to speak to the media.

Monroe High School (Michigan) placed athletic director Chet Hesson on administrative leave amid a Title IX complaint that was filed by the father of a player on the school's varsity girls' volleyball team.

As OutKick previously reported, Monroe parent Sean Lechner filed a Title IX complaint with the Department of Education over the presence of a trans-identifying biological male player on the Ann Arbor Skyline girls' volleyball team. Lechner's daughter, Briley, competed against and allegedly shared a locker room with the male athlete.

Although Monroe Public Schools didn't give a specific reason for Hesson's leave, it doesn't appear to be tied directly to the complaint. It's more likely tied to his decision to do an interview with a radical pro-LGBTQ Substack called "Uncloseted."

OutKick obtained an internal email from Monroe Public Schools Superintendent Andrew Shaw sent on Dec. 8 that instructed staff not to speak to the media while the Title IX investigation takes place.

"You may have those in the media who will reach out to you for an interview or comment, and you are asked to not do any interviews or give any comments. Please direct the media to the administration building," Shaw's email read.

Despite the explicit instructions, "Uncloseted" released a snippet of a conversation with Hesson on Dec. 12. In the clip, Hesson said that he feels bad for the trans-identifying male on the Skyline volleyball team, but makes no mention of the girls forced to compete against and share a locker room with a male athlete.

"My heart goes out to them, whether they're trans or not, just having that much negative [attention] on you and rhetoric is incredible," Hesson said.

"I am reaching out to let you know Dr. Hesson is on administrative leave. During this time, we ask you to not speculate on why but to be respectful to the process and to him," Shaw's email said.

OutKick reached out to Shaw for comment on Hesson's leave, but he did not immediately respond to our request. He did, however, give a statement to CBS News.

"Monroe Public Schools only issues official statements through the Office of the Superintendent or the Board President. Individual staff members expressing their personal opinions do not express the official position of the District," the statement said.

Monroe AD at Heart of Title IX Complaint

Lechner accused Hesson of lying about his awareness of a transgender player on Skyline's team prior to Monroe's match against them.

"Hesson claimed in writing that he did not have prior knowledge of the athlete’s sex or gender identity. This was false, as confirmed by a staff member of the athletic community at Monroe High who came forward and provided information to Tom Heck, President of the Monroe Public School Board, in a statement that Chet knew the day before the match," the complaint said.

Shaw told OutKick in a statement that Monroe Public Schools is investigating the complaint using a third party and would not have further comment until the investigation concludes.

"The District has requested a third party to complete the Title IX investigation and provide a recommended determination. The district has chosen to use a third party so that the investigation can be completed in a manner that allows for complete transparency from beginning to end. Monroe Public Schools has no further comment while the third party is conducting the investigation," Shaw's statement said.

Hesson's Comments Signal Broader Issue

During the clip released by "Uncloseted," Hesson focused entirely on the trans-identifying male athlete and the athlete's feelings. He essentially accused adults of using the child to push a political agenda. However, it's fairly clear that Hesson is the one pushing a radical agenda.

"Not having parents and adults realize the impact that [the negative attention] having on somebody is very frustrating, disheartening, and it makes me feel really sick to think about that," Hesson said. "And cloaking it as… you're doing a good thing, as opposed to realizing that you're really, really impacting somebody's life in a negative way, and not just that one person, but any other trans athlete that wants to participate but is choosing not to because they don't have to go through this sh*t."

Let's break down Hesson's comments here. First, he says that it makes him sick that adults don't realize the negative impact of their words and actions on children.

Hesson and I agree on that. Pushing a radical transgender agenda on children is wrong and allowing males to compete in girls' sports and use private female facilities is objectively harmful to girls.

He goes on to say that those fighting to keep males out of girls' and women's sports think they are doing "a good thing." Hesson and I agree again. Those of us who believe that males don't belong in girls' sports do believe we are doing a good thing because we are doing a good thing. It's Hesson who has fooled himself into "cloaking" his agenda as a "good thing."

Finally, he said that adults need to realize that they're impacting children in a negative way. Hesson and I are three-for-three on agreement. People like Hesson need to realize the negative impact that their radical beliefs and policies are having on young girls. And if other "trans athletes" are choosing not to participate in girls' and women's sports because of potential negative attention, that's a step in the right direction.

No one is telling "trans athletes" not to compete in sports. People simply want athletes to compete in the sex category to which they belong. For males, that's boys' and men's sports. It's not a hard concept.

It's sad that there are school administrators like Hesson who are willing to sacrifice girls' rights at the altar of gender ideology.